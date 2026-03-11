Presearch Series II Node NFT Auction Sells Out, Generates 8.5M+ PRE and Doubles Participation

Presearch (https://presearch.com/), the privacy-centric, non-profiling engine, today announced that its Series II Node NFT Auction sold out, generating more than 8.5 million PRE in total proceeds, which is more than double the nearly 4 million PRE raised in the inaugural auction, marking the largest deflationary event in PRE’s history.

The auctions have distributed 418 Node License NFTs, with every node clearing above its reserve price despite reserves being increased by 50% compared with the previous sale. The event also drew 127 unique bidders, doubling participation from the first node auction and signaling accelerating demand for infrastructure supporting the Presearch network.

Node NFTs grant participants the right to operate nodes that power Presearch’s decentralized search infrastructure, helping process queries, maintain network resilience, and expand the platform’s capacity as global search volume grows.

“The sell-out of Series II demonstrates strong and growing demand for participation in the Presearch network,” said Tim Enneking, CEO of Presearch. “With higher reserve prices, double the bidders, and more than twice the proceeds of the first auction, the results highlight both the strength of the community and the increasing value of DePin search infrastructure.”

The rapid sell-out of Presearch’s Node License NFTs marks a turning point for the company as it expands beyond its roots in privacy-first search into a bonafide DePin AI Factory, a distributed intelligence layer built to not only power its proprietary web indexing and search engine, but also power AI agents and the bespoke enterprise AI pipeline workflows to meet the ever-expanding demand for GPU compute. The company says it is already in discussions with several pilot clients exploring how their confidential compute network can transform raw data into high-signal, vectorized Frontier Intelligence without storing user data.

Proceeds from the auction are returned to the PRE treasury, reinforcing the token’s increasingly deflationary design while supporting continued ecosystem development. As search activity on Presearch.com increases, additional nodes will be required to expand network capacity, creating ongoing opportunities for community members to participate in securing and scaling the platform.

The Series II auction is part of Presearch’s broader strategy to progressively decentralize its search infrastructure through node ownership and community participation. By aligning infrastructure growth with search demand, the network continues to strengthen its decentralized architecture while reinforcing a sustainable economic cycle for the PRE token.

Node License NFTs from the auction are viewable on OpenSea, where the collection currently includes 418 total node licenses.

Presearch plans to continue expanding its node network as usage grows, with future sales expected to support the platform’s next phase of decentralized search scaling.

To learn more, please visit https://news.presearch.io.

About Presearch

Presearch.com offers a privacy-focused, non-profiling search experience with results comparable to leading search engines. Its search-to-earn model rewards users with PRE tokens for every search, creating a unique value proposition. Powered by a decentralized node infrastructure, Presearch promotes fairness and mitigates biases in search outcomes unlike conventional platforms that may prioritize self-serving content and suppress others. With a loyal community, the platform serves nearly 10 million searches per month.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.