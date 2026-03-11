Silberstein and Miklos, P.C. Expands Legal Services Across New York

Silberstein and Miklos, P.C. , a well-established personal injury law firm based in New York, is expanding its services to reach more individuals across the state. Specializing in cases involving car accidents, medical malpractice, construction injuries, and nursing home abuse, the firm’s goal is to help clients navigate the complexities of their situations and recover both physically and financially.

In particular, the firm has significantly expanded its focus on medical malpractice cases. Families often face not just physical harm but also the emotional toll of dealing with healthcare providers who are supposed to offer protection. One client shared, “I had no idea how to go about dealing with it,” after discovering complications caused by a medical procedure. Silberstein and Miklos, P.C. is committed to helping those who have experienced medical errors, providing them with the legal counsel they need to hold medical providers accountable.

The firm is increasing its presence with new offices in Nassau County, Suffolk County, The Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, ensuring that clients across the state have access to trusted legal counsel no matter where they reside.

Comprehensive Legal Expertise for Personal Injury Cases

Silberstein and Miklos, P.C. is committed to helping clients recover physically, emotionally, and financially from their accidents. Victims of medical malpractice often face “unexplained symptoms” or “complications not disclosed by their healthcare providers.” These issues reflect a growing concern about transparency and accountability in healthcare practices. In addition to common injuries such as those caused by nursing home abuse, medical malpractice cases also involve individuals who suffer from surgical errors, misdiagnoses, and pharmaceutical mistakes.

“We know how challenging it can be to trust the system after experiencing medical harm,” says Joseph Miklos, the firm’s founder. “Our clients need legal expertise to navigate the complexities of their cases and regain their peace of mind.”

Silberstein and Miklos, P.C. provides its clients with comprehensive support throughout the legal process. For more information on the firm’s expertise in handling medical malpractice , nursing home abuse , and car accidents , clients can explore Silberstein and Miklos, P.C.’s comprehensive service offerings on their website.

Recognized Expertise Backed by Results

Silberstein and Miklos, P.C. is known for its commitment to both winning cases and helping clients rebuild their lives after accidents or healthcare failures. Many medical malpractice victims share concerns about the costs and the time commitment involved in pursuing a case. Some express fears of retaliation from healthcare providers, while others worry their case isn’t strong enough to pursue. The firm alleviates these concerns by offering free initial consultations, as well as clear, jargon-free explanations of the legal process and potential costs.

“Pursuing a medical malpractice case may seem daunting, but we’re here to make it as straightforward and stress-free as possible,” says Miklos. “We explain every step of the process and offer contingency fee arrangements, so there’s no financial risk involved unless we win your case.”

The firm’s approach ensures that clients understand their rights, and its dedication to transparent, client-focused legal counsel has earned it a strong reputation for delivering results.

A Client-Centered Approach to Legal Services

At Silberstein and Miklos, P.C., client satisfaction is the number one priority. Many clients express concerns about the legal process—whether it’s confusion about the documentation required or fear that their case may not meet the necessary criteria for a malpractice claim. The firm addresses these concerns by providing educational content, such as blog posts and webinars, to help potential clients better understand what constitutes medical malpractice and how to assess the strength of their cases.

The firm’s team is committed to providing consistent support and communication throughout the entire legal process. This client-centered approach helps alleviate fears surrounding long court battles, high costs, or the complexities of navigating legal systems. One client shared, “The lawyer got answers in days. We were tired of being ignored.”

About Silberstein and Miklos, P.C.

Silberstein and Miklos, P.C. is a New York-based personal injury law firm dedicated to helping individuals who have been injured in car accidents, construction accidents, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, and catastrophic injuries. The firm’s goal is to provide clients with more than just legal representation; it offers them a partner in recovery who will fight for their rights, secure necessary treatments, and ensure financial stability.

With the expansion of new offices across the state, Silberstein and Miklos, P.C. is ready to serve even more individuals who need trusted, reliable legal assistance during one of the most challenging times of their lives.

