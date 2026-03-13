Teva Wellness Announces Luxury Club in Mexico City

A New Chapter for Luxury Wellness in Mexico City

Teva Wellness & Lifestyle has announced the introduction of a luxury wellness club located in the Polanco district of Mexico City. The concept brings together fitness, recovery services, lifestyle amenities, and social spaces within a single integrated environment designed for professionals, entrepreneurs, international travelers, and residents who consider wellness a central component of their personal and professional lives.

The club takes its name from the Hebrew word “Teva,” which translates to nature. The philosophy behind the brand combines natural inspiration with modern wellness technologies and design principles to create an environment where physical performance, mental clarity, and lifestyle balance coexist. Through this approach, Teva Wellness & Lifestyle introduces a model that integrates multiple aspects of well being into one cohesive experience.

Mexico City has long been recognized internationally for its gastronomy, culture, architecture, and hospitality. The launch of Teva Wellness & Lifestyle reflects an emerging shift as the city also becomes increasingly associated with premium wellness experiences. By positioning itself within this evolving landscape, the club seeks to contribute to the broader development of Mexico City as a destination for high end wellness travel and lifestyle experiences.

An Integrated Wellness Ecosystem

Teva Wellness & Lifestyle was designed as a complete wellness ecosystem rather than a traditional fitness facility. The concept integrates several pillars of wellness, including physical training, recovery services, nutritional support, grooming, and social interaction within a single location.

In many cities, these services are typically distributed across multiple venues such as gyms, spas, clinics, and restaurants. The Teva model consolidates these experiences into one cohesive destination. Members and guests are able to move between training spaces, recovery areas, and lifestyle amenities without leaving the environment.

According to representatives of the organization, the integrated concept was created to simplify access to comprehensive wellness support for individuals with demanding schedules.

Hayley Mullen stated, “Our goal was to create a place where performance, recovery, and lifestyle could coexist in a single environment. By bringing these elements together, the experience becomes more efficient while also encouraging a more holistic approach to personal well being.”

The club reflects trends that have gained prominence in global wellness hubs such as New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, where integrated wellness environments have become increasingly common.

Personalized Performance Through Body Blueprint

At the center of the Teva experience is Body Blueprint, a personalized assessment and planning system that uses advanced body composition analysis and biometric data to help guide training and wellness strategies.

The process begins with an evaluation that measures various physiological indicators related to body composition and overall performance potential. These insights help members develop personalized plans that may include training programs, recovery protocols, and nutritional guidance.

The system represents a growing trend within the wellness industry toward data informed training approaches. By integrating biometric analysis into the member experience, Teva aims to provide individuals with greater clarity regarding their physical performance and long term wellness goals.

The Body Blueprint program serves as the starting point for many members before they access the club’s broader range of fitness and recovery facilities.

Spaces Designed for Movement and Restoration

The interior design of Teva Wellness & Lifestyle reflects the brand’s emphasis on balance between activity and restoration. Training areas include boutique fitness studios dedicated to several movement practices such as functional training, boxing, yoga, and indoor cycling.

Each studio is designed to support a specific type of movement experience while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic that reflects the club’s broader design philosophy. Natural materials, warm textures, and carefully selected lighting elements contribute to an environment intended to support both physical engagement and mental focus.

Recovery services form a parallel component of the experience. The Glacier cold plunge area provides exposure to cold water immersion therapy, a recovery technique widely used in athletic training environments. Additional restoration services are available through Ritual, which offers facial treatments, and through grooming services provided by Aura and Timber.

By incorporating recovery services alongside fitness programs, the club reflects a broader understanding of wellness that includes rest and restoration as essential components of performance.

Harvest Restaurant and the Social Dimension of Wellness

The Teva experience extends beyond physical training through Harvest, the club’s restaurant, shake bar, and lounge space. Harvest offers nutrient focused meals and beverages designed to support wellness goals while also functioning as a social environment for members and visitors.

The lounge also serves as a co-working space where professionals and entrepreneurs can work, meet, and collaborate throughout the day. This integration of workspace and wellness amenities reflects evolving lifestyle patterns among professionals who increasingly seek environments that support both productivity and personal health.

Community engagement is also encouraged through curated programming such as educational talks, workshops, and private events. These gatherings allow members to exchange ideas and develop professional or creative collaborations within the club’s environment.

Through these activities, Teva Wellness & Lifestyle positions itself not only as a fitness destination but also as a community platform for individuals interested in personal development, wellness innovation, and shared experiences.

Polanco as a Setting for Global Wellness Culture

The club’s location in Polanco places it within one of Mexico City’s most internationally recognized neighborhoods. Known for its luxury retail, cultural institutions, and fine dining establishments, the district attracts both residents and international visitors.

For travelers seeking wellness experiences comparable to those found in leading global cities, Teva offers an environment designed to align with international expectations for premium fitness and recovery services.

As global interest in wellness travel continues to grow, destinations that combine cultural experiences with high quality wellness facilities are becoming increasingly relevant. Teva Wellness & Lifestyle reflects this evolution by offering an integrated wellness destination within a city already known for its cultural and culinary significance.

The emergence of such environments indicates a broader transformation in how wellness is incorporated into urban lifestyles and travel experiences. By combining performance, recovery, lifestyle amenities, and community engagement, Teva Wellness & Lifestyle contributes to the evolving identity of Mexico City as a destination where wellness, culture, and modern living intersect.

About Teva Wellness & Lifestyle

Teva Wellness & Lifestyle is a luxury wellness club located in the Polanco district of Mexico City. Inspired by the Hebrew word “Teva,” meaning nature, the club combines modern wellness technologies with natural design principles to create a holistic environment for performance, recovery, and community. The facility integrates fitness training, biometric assessment through Body Blueprint, recovery services, grooming experiences, and a wellness focused restaurant and lounge known as Harvest.

Media Contact

Hayley Mullen

Teva Wellness and Lifestyle, Founder

Email: hayley@tevawellnesslifestyle.com

Instagram

Website