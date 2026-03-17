Naor Brands Announces Brain-Focused Beverage

Naor Brands has announced the launch of its flagship cognitive performance beverage concentrate, a physician-formulated product designed to support mental clarity, focus, and sustained energy for professionals operating under high cognitive demand. Founded by Dr. Ian M. Heger, a neurosurgeon and entrepreneur with a background in brain health and stress physiology, Naor enters the functional beverage market with a distinct philosophy: that performance begins in the mind, and that the tools supporting it should reflect scientific integrity rather than marketing excess.

A New Angle On Energy: From Output To Mental Endurance

For many years, the energy conversation has revolved around output and volume. Cultural attention has focused on lifting heavier weights, working longer hours, and staying active for more of the day. However, the limiting factor in modern performance is often cognitive. Attention, decision making, and emotional regulation tend to falter long before muscles fatigue.

Naor was developed in response to that shift. Rather than framing performance around physical exertion alone, the brand positions mental endurance as a central resource. The Naor formulation and brand philosophy are built on the idea that high performers across fields such as medicine, technology, finance, emergency services, and competitive gaming are fundamentally engaged in cognitive work. Their performance depends on sustained attention and composure in complex situations.

Dr. Heger observed that many professionals rely on conventional energy drinks, coffee, or stimulants that can contribute to jitteriness or rapid peaks and valleys of alertness. Over time, heavy reliance on such tools can interfere with sleep cycles, mood regulation, and consistent performance. Naor was designed to provide an alternative. The formulation is presented as a beverage for people who require composure in high-stakes environments.

Inside The Naor Formula: Concentrated, Dilutable Brain Fuel

Naor is released as a 2 ounce liquid concentrate that is meant to be diluted in 8 to 12 ounces of water. This concentrated format allows users to control flavor intensity, perceived strength, and hydration. It also allows Naor to function as a portable ritual that can be prepared and consumed in a range of settings, from desks and call rooms to studios and training spaces.

The combination of ingredients reflects a deliberate formulation strategy. Rather than relying on high caffeine loads or synthetic stimulants, Naor uses a measured caffeine dose supported by a complementary adaptogen stack. The result is a beverage positioned to support the kind of sustained, clear-headed focus that high-stakes environments demand, without the energy spikes and subsequent crashes associated with conventional energy drink products.

Each 2 oz serving of Naor concentrate contains a targeted combination of ingredients that have been studied for their roles in cognitive function, stress response, and mental endurance. The formulation includes 650 mg of guayusa extract, a naturally caffeinated plant native to the Amazon that provides approximately 130 mg of caffeine per serving. Unlike synthetic caffeine sources, guayusa is associated with a smoother onset of alertness, which aligns with Naor’s emphasis on sustained focus rather than abrupt stimulation.

The formula also incorporates 1 gram of lion’s mane mushroom, a functional ingredient studied for its potential role in supporting neurological adaptability and cognitive function. Alongside lion’s mane, each serving contains 1 gram of cordyceps, a fungal adaptogen researched for its relationship with endurance and the body’s response to physical and mental stress. Rhodiola rosea, included at 400 mg per serving, rounds out the adaptogen profile. Rhodiola has been the subject of numerous studies examining its role in supporting resilience under stress and reducing the perception of mental fatigue during demanding tasks.

Brain Care as a Cultural Movement

Naor’s launch coincides with a broader cultural shift in how performance and wellbeing are understood. The concept of brain care, encompassing practices and products designed to support cognitive health, mental endurance, and neurological resilience, has gained significant traction across consumer wellness categories. Alongside sleep optimization, nootropic supplementation, and mindfulness-based practices, functional cognitive beverages represent a growing segment of this movement.

Naor’s positioning within this space is intentional. The brand does not frame itself as an energy drink in the traditional sense. It does not emphasize physical output, stimulation, or the kind of high-intensity marketing language that dominates the conventional energy beverage category. Instead, it speaks to a specific type of consumer: one who understands that sustained cognitive performance is a resource to be managed carefully, not depleted rapidly.

The brand’s community includes medical professionals, technology founders, competitive gamers, athletes, first responders, and creatives, people whose work requires sustained cognitive focus. For them, a beverage that supports mental steadiness rather than stimulation-driven spikes is a key factor in how they evaluate performance tools.

The Physician Behind the Brand

Dr. Ian M. Heger founded Naor after identifying a consistent pattern in high-performance environments: cognitive fatigue frequently precedes physical exhaustion, yet the functional beverage market had largely overlooked this reality. As a neurosurgeon, Dr. Heger’s professional context placed him at the intersection of brain health, performance under pressure, and the physiological consequences of sustained mental effort.

His observation was that most available energy products were designed around physical output and stimulation rather than cognitive stability. The market offered options that could increase alertness in the short term but did so in ways that were inconsistent with the demands of precision-dependent work. For professionals in medicine, aviation, technology, law enforcement, finance, and competitive athletics, the margin for cognitive error is narrow, and the tools they rely on to sustain performance should reflect that reality.

Focus Over Frenzy: Serving Cognitive Athletes

Naor’s target audience is not limited to one profession or age group. Instead, it is defined by a shared condition. These are people whose daily lives require extended concentration, quick reactions, and consistent decision making. Their work might be intellectual, operational, or creative, but it typically comes with real consequences for errors or lapses in focus.

Examples of such users include surgeons who manage complex cases over many hours. Software engineers who balance multiple streams of information. Traders or analysts who interpret data in real time. Pilots who monitor dynamic systems under time pressure. Athletes and gamers who require precise motor control, pattern recognition, and strategic thinking. First responders who must act quickly while maintaining judgment.

Naor refers to this group as cognitive athletes. They are people who train their minds under load just as physical athletes train their bodies. For these individuals, overstimulation is not desirable. Heightened heart rate, shaking hands, and racing thoughts can be liabilities. Steady attention, emotional control, and reliable reaction time are far more valuable

About Naor Brands

Naor Brands is a cognitive performance beverage company founded by Dr. Ian M. Heger, a neurosurgeon and entrepreneur dedicated to advancing brain wellness through evidence-informed nutrition. The brand’s flagship product is a physician-formulated 2 oz concentrate that combines guayusa extract, lion’s mane, cordyceps, and rhodiola to support focus, mental clarity, and sustained energy. Available in Mountain Wildberry and Peruvian Passionfruit, Naor is designed for high-performance professionals, athletes, and modern achievers who prioritize cognitive stability over stimulation. Naor products are available exclusively on trynaor.com.

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Ian Heger

CEO and Founder, Naor Brands

Email: Support@trynaor.com

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