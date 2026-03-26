Wealthrive Reports Strong First Year, Expands Tax Strategy Capabilities, and Achieves Median Client Tax Savings of 265,000

Wealthrive, the sister company of Freedom Family Office, today announced the successful completion of its first year in operation, marked by strong client demand and the continued expansion of its tax strategy capabilities.

Launched in 2025 to address the growing need for proactive tax planning, Wealthrive serves high-income individuals, entrepreneurs, and executives earning $1 million or more in taxable income, as well as business owners preparing for or executing liquidity events of $10 million or more. In its first year, the firm delivered a median tax savings of approximately $265,000 per client, based on internal client results.

“We created Wealthrive to address a consistent gap we saw among high earners and business owners, tax strategy was often reactive and disconnected from major financial decisions,” said Noah Rosenfarb, Founder of Freedom Family Office and Wealthrive. “Our focus is to design tax strategy proactively, in coordination with the broader wealth plan, so clients can make better decisions before taxable events occur.”

Built Alongside a Family Office

Wealthrive operates as a sister company to Freedom Family Office, a fully integrated multi-family office serving successful entrepreneurs and families since 2019.

While the firms operate independently, they coordinate to align tax strategy with broader financial planning, including business ownership structuring, investment strategy, real estate decisions, liquidity events, and estate planning.

This structure supports a more integrated approach, where tax considerations are addressed as part of ongoing decision-making rather than in an isolated year-end conversation.

Recognition for Tax Strategy Excellence

Wealthrive has been named Best Tax Strategy Firm in the United States of 2026 by the Evergreen Awards, recognizing its focus on proactive planning and its work with high-income individuals and business owners.

Addition of Senior Tax Strategist Richard Huynh

As part of its continued growth, Wealthrive announced the hiring of Richard Huynh, J.D., LL.M., as our Senior Tax Strategist.

Huynh brings experience in advanced tax planning with a particular focus on entity structuring and ownership design. His work includes structuring operating businesses and investment entities, supporting pre-liquidity planning, and aligning tax strategy with estate and succession goals.

“Entity structuring is often one of the most impactful, but underutilized, areas of tax planning,” said Huynh. “When designed correctly, it can create long-term efficiency and flexibility across a client’s broader financial picture.”

Huynh works closely with clients and advisory teams to ensure tax strategies are both technically sound and practically implementable.

Focus on Proactive Planning

Wealthrive emphasizes forward-looking tax planning integrated into key financial decisions, including business structuring, liquidity and exit preparation, investment and real estate alignment, and estate planning.

This approach is designed to help clients evaluate tax implications in advance, rather than after transactions have occurred.

Continued Expansion in 2026

Following its first year of success, Wealthrive is evaluating additional strategies and capabilities to expand its offering in 2026. Areas under consideration include Opportunity Zone investments, film and production tax incentives, and other advanced planning structures.

All potential strategies are reviewed with an emphasis on compliance, economic substance, and alignment with client objectives.

About Wealthrive

Wealthrive is a tax strategy firm serving high-income individuals, entrepreneurs, and executives. Launched in 2025, the firm focuses on proactive, year-round tax planning designed to integrate with broader financial decision-making.

Media Contact

Sameer Sawaqed

Director, Wealthrive

Email: sameer@wealthrive.com

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