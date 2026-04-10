Rivervale Relocates To Shoreham To Support Future Growth In Leasing, Fleet And Minibus Services

Rivervale , one of the leading car & van leasing and fleet management companies in Sussex, has announced a strategic relocation from its historic home in Victoria Road, Portslade, to Dolphin Road in Shoreham. This move comes as part of its long-term growth plans to support the continued expansion of its Car & Van Leasing, Fleet Management and Minibus operations. At the same time this relocation gives the business a more practical base with space for new offices, future expansion and vehicle preparation for fleet customers.

As part of the transition, Rivervale has agreed to the sale of its Bosch Car Service and MAXUS Service Centre operations at Victoria Road. It marks a significant operational change for one of the most established Sussex automotive businesses, reflecting changing market demand and signalling further growth in Riverval’s core commercial activities.

Speaking about the move, Vince Pemberton – CEO of Rivervale – commented that:

“This is a very positive move for Rivervale and an important step in our long-term plans. Our Leasing, Fleet Management and Minibus Businesses have been growing strongly and moving to Dolphin Road gives us a base that is better suited to the future direction of the business. It gives us the space and flexibility to support growth and continue delivering the levels of service our customers expect.

We are also very pleased to have secured a positive future for the Victoria Road site.”

These thoughts were echoed by the Chairman of Riverval, Neil Chapman, who added:

“This is a strategic decision that supports Riverval’s continued development and allows the business to focus on the areas where we see the greatest long-term potential. Rivervale has built a strong reputation by responding to changing customer needs and continuing to adapt as the market evolves. This move gives the business the right foundations for the future, with a clearer focus and a more sustainable operating base for its next stage of growth.”

The news signals exciting times for the company as it looks to continue providing the highest level of service possible for customers around Sussex. For more details, visit the Rivervale website here: https://www.rivervale.co.uk/ .

About Rivervale

Established in 1957, Rivervale was a small business that grew from a tiny Ford garage into one of the most trusted vehicle providers in the UK. It has offices across Brighton, Eastbourne and Bicester, delivering a series of services for all kinds of clients. The company currently specialises in car, van and minibus leasing – as well as fleet management.