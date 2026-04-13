Libertas Announces its Vision 2027: India’s First Listed Blockchain Company and Global Exchange Growth

Libertas, India’s first fully dedicated blockchain development and training company, has announced its ambitious Vision 2027 roadmap. The initiative sets the stage for the company’s growth into a global blockchain and financial ecosystem, supported by strategic international expansion into Asia, Africa, and beyond. At the core of this transformation is LibertasPro, Asia’s first Community Exchange, which aims to set new standards for transparent, community-driven financial ecosystems.

Libertas is not only pioneering blockchain education in India but is also taking concrete steps toward establishing a global presence. With operational bases across India, Dubai, Estonia, and Africa, the company’s Vision 2027 includes significant expansions into decentralized finance (DeFi), Web3 services, and digital payment integration. Through these efforts, Libertas is building an infrastructure that bridges the gap between traditional finance and cutting-edge blockchain technology.

LibertasPro: Leading the Charge in Community-Driven Crypto Exchanges

One of the most exciting developments under Vision 2027 is the growth of LibertasPro, which is set to become Asia’s first Community Exchange. The platform is designed to empower users not just to trade but to actively participate in the creation and expansion of a transparent, decentralized financial ecosystem. The goal is to position LibertasPro as one of the Top 50 global crypto exchanges within the next three years, backed by strategic technology expansion and liquidity growth.

LibertasPro will stand out for its community-focused approach, focusing on seamless integration of blockchain solutions to democratize access to crypto trading and education. Unlike traditional exchanges that cater primarily to institutional investors, LibertasPro aims to create a platform where users from emerging markets have the tools and knowledge to thrive in the crypto space.

Compliance and Corporate Legitimacy: A Strong Foundation for Global Growth

Libertas is founded on a compliance-first mindset, ensuring that its operations are grounded in industry-recognized standards. The company holds ISO 27001 certification for information security and ISO 21001 for educational management systems, ensuring that its blockchain solutions are secure and reliable for users. Libertas is also officially registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) in India and recognized as a Start-up India entity, which provides the company with tax exemption benefits for the next three years.

This strong corporate legitimacy positions Libertas as one of the few blockchain enterprises with the credibility and operational capacity to scale globally. The company’s commitment to transparent, legally compliant growth ensures that its platforms will remain reliable, secure, and trusted as they expand into new markets.

Libertas’ Strategic Expansion into Africa: A Pioneering Move for Blockchain Adoption

Libertas is also making waves with its expansion into Africa, positioning itself as the first Indian blockchain company to introduce crypto exchange and blockchain education solutions across the continent. The move is part of a larger strategy to introduce blockchain technology and digital financial tools to emerging markets, with a particular focus on regions where financial infrastructure is less developed.

Through its initiatives in Africa, Libertas aims to bring blockchain technology to communities that can benefit the most, offering them a secure and efficient way to access financial services. The company’s work in Africa will include blockchain education programs to help individuals and businesses understand how to leverage blockchain solutions for everyday needs.

Looking to 2027: A Clear Roadmap for Blockchain and Crypto Leadership

Libertas’ Vision 2027 outlines clear milestones for the company’s growth, including its goal to become India’s first blockchain company to be publicly listed by 2027. Alongside this, the company plans to expand its LBC Coin ecosystem and continue enhancing LibertasPro’s user experience, ensuring that its platform is among the most reliable and user-friendly in the global crypto space.

As part of the roadmap, Libertas is also exploring the integration of an INR stablecoin, further cementing its commitment to becoming a leading player in global digital finance. The stablecoin initiative will provide users with a seamless experience for trading in Indian Rupees (INR) and will strengthen LibertasPro’s position in the Indian and global markets.

Libertas Receives Prestigious Recognition: Best Blockchain Development and Training Company in India of 2026

In recognition of its exceptional contributions to blockchain development and education, Libertas has been honored as the “ Best Blockchain Development and Training Company in India of 2026 ” by Best of Best Review. This prestigious award underscores the company’s pioneering efforts as India’s first fully dedicated blockchain development and training entity, reshaping the landscape of digital finance and blockchain education both within India and globally. Libertas’ visionary leadership and commitment to secure, scalable blockchain solutions have made it a leader in the blockchain industry, as it continues to build a global ecosystem of decentralized financial tools and educational initiatives.

Further strengthening its position as a global blockchain innovator, LibertasPro was recently honored with the “Innovation Excellence in Blockchain Ecosystem Development” award at the prestigious International Ambassadors Summit 2026 , held in New Delhi. The summit convened over 200 diplomats, policymakers, and industry leaders from more than 40 nations, making it one of the most influential global platforms for cross-border collaboration and innovation. This recognition highlights LibertasPro’s pioneering role in building a scalable, community-driven blockchain ecosystem that aligns with global standards of transparency, inclusivity, and technological advancement. The award not only reinforces Libertas’ credibility on the international stage but also validates its Vision 2027 roadmap, as the company continues to expand its footprint across emerging markets while setting new benchmarks in decentralized financial infrastructure.



Quotes from Leadership

“Libertas is not built on speculation, it is built on structure, compliance, and a global vision of financial freedom,” said Stanley Simon, Executive Director & CTO of Libertas.

“Our goal is clear: by 2027, Libertas will become India’s first listed blockchain company and position LibertasPro among the Top 50 exchanges worldwide,” he added.

“We are building more than an exchange; we are building a complete ecosystem where blockchain becomes a practical solution for people, businesses, and emerging economies,” Simon concluded.

About Libertas

Libertas is a global blockchain-driven financial and educational ecosystem that seeks to empower individuals, institutions, and emerging markets through secure digital infrastructure, compliant crypto exchange solutions, and community-based adoption. With a focus on transparency, scalability, and long-term growth, Libertas operates from its base in Dubai and continues to expand across Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company’s flagship initiative, LibertasPro, is Asia’s first Community Exchange and plays a pivotal role in driving the company’s mission to reshape digital finance worldwide.

Media Contact:

Stanley Simon

Executive Director & CTO

Email: info@libertaspro.org

Mobile: + 91 978 605 4923

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