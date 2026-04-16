Reneu Wellness Club Announces AI-Driven Healthcare Model Designed for Veterans

Reneu Wellness Club is aiming to redefine the future of telemedicine by blending cutting-edge AI with seasoned healthcare professionals. Founded by Air Force veteran brothers Nick and Jesse Cudzilo, the company’s mission is clear: create a system that truly serves those who need it most—particularly veterans.

The brothers, both having faced gaps in their own healthcare journeys, founded Reneu to bridge those gaps. Nick, a former Air Force Intelligence and Mission Commander, returned from active duty with a range of medical challenges, including a fractured spine and PTSD, only to be given pills and told to manage his condition. Jesse spent years leading health and wellness organizations, witnessing firsthand the failures in the system that left many Americans, especially veterans, underserved.

Together, they are building Reneu Wellness Club to offer continuous, whole-person care rather than quick consultations and prescribed medications. Their vision integrates advanced technology, including GRAICE—the Guided Renewal and Integrative Care Engine—with holistic clinical care, creating a platform that aspires to transform healthcare delivery.

The Vision Behind Reneu: More Than Just Healthcare

For Nick and Jesse Cudzilo, Reneu Wellness Club is about much more than business, it’s about creating a healthcare system that prioritizes the patient. “The VA gave me a diagnosis. Integrative medicine gave me my life back. Reneu exists so veterans don’t have to choose between the two,” says Nick Cudzilo, Founder.

Unlike traditional telehealth services, which often focus on short, one-off consultations, Reneu’s platform supports continuous care. GRAICE, the AI agent at the heart of Reneu’s platform, gathers comprehensive patient data, including health history, symptoms, biometric readings, and lifestyle information, before a provider even steps into the room. This provides physicians with a holistic view of each patient’s needs, empowering them to create more tailored, long-term care plans. In doing so, Reneu addresses the systemic flaws that hinder patients’ ability to receive truly effective care.

AI and Clinician Oversight in Balance

One of Reneu Wellness Club’s key differentiators is its commitment to using AI as a supportive tool, not a replacement for human expertise. The AI technology, GRAICE, aggregates patient data—including health history, lifestyle, lab results, and biometric information—to provide clinicians with deeper context. This enables providers to identify meaningful patterns, risk factors, and health opportunities unique to each patient, helping tailor more effective, personalized care plans.

The technology behind GRAICE is rooted in collaboration between AI and clinical experts, ensuring that physicians remain at the center of care. “Our goal is not to replace human care, but to enhance it,” says Jesse Cudzilo, CEO and Co-Founder. “True leadership is about creating opportunities for people to thrive. That’s what we built Reneu to do—for patients, for providers, and for the people who served this country and deserve something better.”

A Clinical Team with Experience and Vision

Reneu Wellness Club is guided by seasoned leaders who bring decades of expertise to the company. “We are changing the game in integrative care, particularly for veterans,” Dr. Nisha Money, MD, Chief Medical Advisor, says. “I spent my career bringing medicine to the most underserved corners of the world. Veterans in America shouldn’t be in that category. But they are. Reneu is changing that.”

“AI has the potential to reshape care, but only when grounded in clinical governance and human-centered oversight,” she adds. “At Reneu, we’re building a model that ensures veterans receive personalized, thoughtful care backed by sound medical practice.”

Building the Future of Integrative Care

Reneu is not just a clinic but part of a broader movement in the healthcare industry. The company is part of the Alliance for Responsible Medicine (ARM), a network of leaders exploring ethical AI integration in healthcare. ARM seeks to develop frameworks that prioritize safety, clinical oversight, and patient empowerment as integrative medicine evolves. While Reneu is at the early stages of this mission, the goal is clear: to create a smarter, more responsive healthcare model for those who need it most.

By combining emerging medical treatments like peptide therapy, hormone optimization, and regenerative therapies with rigorous clinical oversight, Reneu and its partners are building the infrastructure that the integrative medicine industry has long needed. This innovative approach is setting the stage for a healthcare system that is both forward-looking and accountable, ensuring patients receive safe, personalized, and effective care.

About Reneu Wellness Club

Reneu Wellness Club is a groundbreaking healthcare company focused on providing personalized, continuous care that combines advanced AI technology and experienced clinicians. The platform supports patients with a holistic, whole-person approach, integrating modern tools like health wearables, lab testing, and functional medicine to deliver comprehensive care. Founded by two Air Force veterans, Reneu’s mission is to bridge the gap in the healthcare system and provide a smarter, more effective solution for those who need it most, particularly veterans.

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Nicholas Cudzilo

Reneu Wellness Club

Founder

Email: info@reneuwellnessclub.com

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