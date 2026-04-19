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Sweden Says Russian Linked Hackers Targeted Thermal Power Plant In Attempted Disruptive Cyberattack

ByJolyen

Apr 19, 2026

Sweden Says Russian Linked Hackers Targeted Thermal Power Plant In Attempted Disruptive Cyberattack

Sweden has disclosed that hackers linked to Russia attempted to disrupt operations at a thermal power plant in early 2025, with officials warning that cyberattacks on critical infrastructure are becoming more aggressive and complex.

Government Attributes Attack To Russian Linked Actors

Carl-Oskar Bohlin stated during a press conference that the attempted intrusion was carried out by actors with connections to Russian intelligence and security services.

He said that groups previously associated with denial-of-service attacks are now attempting more destructive operations targeting European organizations. Bohlin described the activity as reflecting “riskier and more reckless behavior.”

Built In Protections Prevent Operational Disruption

The Swedish government did not identify the specific power plant involved but confirmed that the attack was unsuccessful. Bohlin said built-in protection mechanisms prevented the hackers from disrupting operations.

Incidents Reflect Pattern Of Targeting Critical Infrastructure

The attempted breach forms part of a series of incidents involving alleged Russian cyber activity targeting infrastructure systems.

In December 2025, Russia was accused of attempting to disrupt parts of Poland’s power grid. Earlier that year, hackers briefly gained control of a dam in Norway, opening floodgates and releasing large volumes of water before access was restored.

In January 2024, a cyberattack on a municipal energy provider in Lviv, Ukraine, caused heating outages affecting hundreds of apartments for two days during freezing conditions. Researchers noted that some evidence suggested links to Russian actors, though attribution was not confirmed.

Earlier incidents include attacks in 2015 that disrupted Ukraine’s power grid, which were widely attributed to Russian involvement.

Officials Warn Of Expanding Hybrid Threat Landscape

Swedish officials said the attempted attack highlights a broader shift toward hybrid threats that combine cyber operations with potential real-world impact on public services, particularly in sectors such as energy and water.

Featured image credits: Share Vault

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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