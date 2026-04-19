Snap To Cut 16 Percent Of Workforce As AI Adoption Drives Restructuring And Cost Reduction Goals

Snap is laying off approximately 16% of its global workforce, affecting around 1,000 employees, as the company cites advancements in artificial intelligence as a factor in reducing operational needs and accelerating internal workflows.

CEO Memo Links Layoffs To AI Driven Efficiency Gains

Evan Spiegel informed employees in a memo, later disclosed through an SEC filing, that AI tools are enabling teams to reduce repetitive work and increase development speed.

He stated that smaller teams have already used AI to improve initiatives such as Snapchat+, advertising platform performance, and efficiency within Snap Lite infrastructure. The company indicated that these changes are intended to better support users, partners, and advertisers.

Workforce Reduction Includes Open Role Closures

In addition to the layoffs, Snap is closing more than 300 open positions. The company reported a total of 5,261 full-time employees as of December 2025.

Employees in the United States will receive four months of severance, along with healthcare coverage, equity vesting, and transition support.

Cost Reduction Targets And Profitability Focus

Snap expects the workforce reduction to lower its annualized cost base by more than $500 million by the second half of 2026. The company said the restructuring is aimed at establishing a clearer path toward net-income profitability.

In a presentation to investors, Snap described its current position as a critical period, noting competitive pressure from larger technology companies and smaller, fast-moving startups.

Part Of Broader Industry Layoff Trend

Snap joins other technology firms that have announced workforce reductions this year, including Meta, Oracle, and Amazon.

Featured image credits: PickPik

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