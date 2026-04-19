JioHotstar Expands Warner Bros Discovery Partnership To Offer HBO Max In India At Lower Pricing Tier

JioHotstar, owned by Reliance Industries, has expanded its partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery to bring HBO Max to India, offering the service as a low-cost add-on for existing subscribers.

Add On Pricing Undercuts US Subscription Rates

HBO Max will be available as an add-on starting at ₹49 (about $0.50) per month. The offering includes content from HBO, Max Originals, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, and DC Studios.

The pricing is significantly lower than HBO Max’s standalone Basic plan in the United States, which costs $10.99 per month. JioHotstar stated that the viewing experience will depend on a user’s base subscription tier, with lower-cost plans likely including advertising.

The platform’s existing subscription plans range from ₹79 (about $0.85) per month for ad-supported mobile access to ₹299 (about $3.20) per month for an ad-free premium tier.

Streaming Market Growth Driven By Mobile Adoption

India’s streaming market continues to expand, supported by affordable data and increasing smartphone usage. According to CLSA, total monthly active users across streaming platforms have reached approximately 1.45 billion.

YouTube leads the market with 772 million monthly active users, followed by JioHotstar with around 390 million, based on the same report.

Penetration Remains Uneven Across Regions

Despite overall growth, streaming adoption varies by region. Estimates from Third Bridge indicate usage levels of about 23% to 27% in Tier 2 cities and 7% to 8% in Tier 3 towns.

The consultancy notes that many users access streaming services through bundled offerings rather than standalone subscriptions, reflecting pricing sensitivity in these markets.

Content Lineup Includes Major Franchises And Upcoming Releases

The HBO Max hub will introduce a mix of new and existing titles to Indian audiences, including the third season of Euphoria, the next installment of House of the Dragon, the DC Studios series “Lanterns,” and an upcoming Harry Potter series.

Featured image credits: ccnull.de

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