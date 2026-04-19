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Spotify Launches Physical Book Sales With Bookshop Partnership And Expands Audiobook Features Across Markets

ByJolyen

Apr 19, 2026

Spotify Launches Physical Book Sales With Bookshop Partnership And Expands Audiobook Features Across Markets

Spotify has introduced physical book purchasing within its app in the U.S. and U.K., marking an expansion beyond digital audio as the company adds new audiobook features and tools to increase user engagement and support its profitability efforts.

Physical Book Sales Integrated Through Bookshop Partnership

The new feature allows users to purchase physical books directly from audiobook pages within the app. Spotify has partnered with Bookshop.org, which handles pricing, inventory, and shipping while supporting independent bookstores.

Users will see a “Get a copy for your bookshelf” button on audiobook listings. Selecting the option redirects them to Bookshop’s website to complete the purchase.

The feature is currently available on Android devices, with iOS support scheduled to roll out next week.

Move Positions Spotify Against Traditional Booksellers

The addition of physical book sales places Spotify in more direct competition with established booksellers as it expands its role in the book market. The company has also been adjusting subscription pricing in the U.S. and Europe as part of its broader focus on profitability.

Spotify reports reaching 751 million monthly active users, reflecting continued growth as it adds new services beyond music streaming.

Page Match Feature Expands Language Support And Usage

Spotify has expanded its “Page Match” feature to support more than 30 additional languages, including French, German, and Swedish. The tool allows users to scan a page from a physical or digital book using their smartphone camera and locate the corresponding section in the audiobook.

Since its launch for English-language titles in February, Spotify reports that users who use Page Match stream 55% more audiobook hours per week compared to other listeners. The company also said that 62% of Page Matched titles were books users had not previously streamed.

Additional Features Focus On Discovery And Continuity

Spotify has also rolled out “Audiobook Recaps” on Android devices. This feature provides short audio summaries based on a user’s most recent listening position, helping them resume content more easily.

The company introduced “Audiobook Charts” in Germany, following earlier availability in the U.S. and U.K. The charts highlight popular and trending audiobook titles to support discovery.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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