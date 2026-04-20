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OpenAI Executives Kevin Weil And Bill Peebles Depart As Company Refocuses On Enterprise AI Strategy

ByJolyen

Apr 20, 2026

OpenAI Executives Kevin Weil And Bill Peebles Depart As Company Refocuses On Enterprise AI Strategy

OpenAI is seeing the departure of key research leaders, including Kevin Weil and Bill Peebles, as the company reduces investment in certain experimental projects and shifts focus toward enterprise AI and a planned “superapp.”

Leadership Exits Follow Cuts To Experimental Projects

Weil, who led OpenAI’s science research initiative, and Peebles, who worked on the AI video tool Sora, both announced their departures on Friday.

The exits come after OpenAI scaled back what it described as “side quests,” including Sora and OpenAI for Science. Sora was shut down last month after reportedly incurring compute costs of about $1 million per day.

OpenAI For Science Absorbed Into Broader Research Teams

OpenAI for Science, the group behind the AI platform Prism, is being integrated into other research divisions. Prism had been positioned as a tool to accelerate scientific discovery.

Weil stated that his time at the company included leading product efforts and later building the science initiative, which he described as part of efforts to advance artificial general intelligence.

The initiative faced challenges during its short lifespan. A claim that GPT-5 had solved 10 previously unsolved Erdős mathematical problems was later withdrawn after being disputed by the curator of erdosproblems.com.

Recent Model Release Preceded Departure

Weil’s departure followed the release of GPT-Rosalind, a model aimed at supporting life sciences research and drug discovery.

Peebles, in his announcement, said that work on Sora contributed to increased industry investment in AI video tools and emphasized the need for research environments that allow exploratory work outside core product development.

Additional Executive Departure Reported

Srinivas Narayanan is also leaving the company, according to reports. Narayanan, who served as chief technology officer of enterprise applications, is said to be departing to spend more time with family.

Strategic Shift Toward Enterprise And Core Products

The changes reflect a broader restructuring within OpenAI as it consolidates resources around enterprise offerings and its planned integrated application platform.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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