Nicholas Moore Sentenced To Probation After Hacking US Supreme Court Filing System And Federal Agencies

Nicholas Moore has been sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to repeatedly accessing the electronic filing system of the U.S. Supreme Court, along with systems belonging to other federal agencies.

Unauthorized Access Spanned Multiple Government Systems

Authorities said Moore accessed the Supreme Court’s electronic document filing system dozens of times over several months. He also infiltrated networks associated with AmeriCorps and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Moore used stolen credentials from one of his victims to gain entry into these systems, according to prosecutors.

Social Media Activity Publicized Breach Details

Moore documented his activities on an Instagram account named “@ihackedthegovernment,” where he shared personal information belonging to individuals whose accounts he had compromised.

The posts highlighted unauthorized access to multiple government systems and exposed sensitive data linked to victims.

Prosecutors Sought Reduced Sentence

Moore initially faced a potential sentence of one year in prison and fines totaling $100,000 in damages. Prosecutors later requested a probation-only sentence.

During the sentencing hearing, Moore acknowledged his actions and expressed regret, stating that he made a mistake and intended to comply with the law going forward, according to The Hill.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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