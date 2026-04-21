Elon Musk Summoned By French Authorities Over X Investigation Into Content And Deepfake Concerns

Elon Musk has been summoned for a voluntary interview by French authorities as part of an ongoing investigation into activities on X, with uncertainty over whether he will attend.

Investigation Focuses On Platform Content And Chatbot Use

French prosecutors began examining X in January 2025 following reports about its content recommendation systems. The probe later expanded to include concerns about the platform’s chatbot Grok and its potential use in generating non-consensual sexual deepfake imagery.

Authorities are investigating alleged offenses including distribution of illegal content, violations of image rights involving deepfakes, and suspected fraudulent data extraction.

Paris Raid And Summons Part Of Ongoing Inquiry

In February, the Paris prosecutor’s cybercrime unit conducted a raid on X’s offices. Prosecutors subsequently issued voluntary interview requests to Musk and former X CEO Linda Yaccarino, citing their roles during the period under investigation.

The interview with Musk is scheduled for Monday in Paris. Attendance is not mandatory, and Musk has not confirmed whether he will appear.

US Justice Department Declines Cooperation

According to reporting, the U.S. Department of Justice informed French authorities that it would not assist with the investigation. The department also raised concerns about the use of U.S. legal mechanisms in the case.

Musk responded publicly to reports about the decision, indicating support for the stance.

X And Executives Reject Allegations

X has denied wrongdoing, previously describing the investigation as unfounded and characterizing enforcement actions as inconsistent with legal standards and free speech protections.

Musk has referred to the probe as a political action, while Yaccarino has described it as targeting American companies.

Case Adds To International Regulatory Pressure

The investigation forms part of broader scrutiny of X and its parent company xAI across multiple jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom and the European Union, particularly in relation to content moderation and AI-generated material.

Featured image credits: Bret Hartman / TED via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.