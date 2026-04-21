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Travel Beyond Major Gateways: Transfeero Expands Its Network in China Across Emerging Hubs and Strategic Cities.

ByEthan Lin

Apr 21, 2026

Transfeero, a global platform specializing in private transfers, announces a significant expansion of its network in China, introducing a wide range of new airport destinations across the country’s key economic regions.

This initiative marks an important step in the company’s global strategy and reflects a clear shift in the way travelers, professionals, and international operators move: travel is no longer concentrated solely in major gateway cities, but increasingly extends across a broader network of industrial centers, logistics hubs, regional capitals, and emerging destinations.

Newly added locations include airports across Eastern, Central, Western, and Southern China, such as Hangzhou (HGH), Nanjing (NKG), Ningbo (NGB), Xiamen (XMN), Chengdu (CTU), Chongqing (CKG), Wuhan (WUH), Xi’an (XIY), Zhengzhou (CGO), Changsha (CSX), Guangzhou (CZX), Haikou (HAK), and other strategically relevant cities.

This expansion enables Transfeero to deliver increasingly comprehensive coverage in a market characterized by strong dynamism, operational complexity, and a growing demand for reliable, pre-bookable mobility solutions.

The company’s growth in China also demonstrates its ability to operate in complex environments, where geographic diversity, scale, and local variations require a structured yet flexible approach.

At a time when travel is becoming more distributed, multi-layered, and less predictable, Transfeero reinforces its role as a facilitator of international mobility, making destinations more accessible that, until recently, were considered logistically challenging.

For a long time, international travel has been defined by a limited number of major cities. Today, that perspective is no longer sufficient,” says Antonino Werner Testa, CEO of Transfeero.

Actual travel flows are shifting toward a wider network of destinations—often less visible, yet highly relevant for business, industry, and global mobility. With this expansion in China, we aim to respond to this tangible evolution by offering a service that simplifies travel not only in major hubs, but also where new opportunities are emerging.

ABOUT TRANSFEERO

Transfeero is a premium mobility platform connecting travelers to key destinations worldwide. Our mission is to simplify ground transportation by offering comfortable, reliable, and high-quality transfer services tailored to both leisure and business travelers.

We provide airport transfers, city-to-city rides, port shuttles, and chauffeur services in over 100 countries, across more than 2,500 cities and 670 airports. All services are available via our website and app, with instant booking confirmation and 24/7 multilingual customer support.

Through a carefully selected network of local partners, we ensure punctuality, comfort, and flexibility, offering a wide range of vehicles—from economy to first class, including minibuses for up to 16 passengers. By rethinking how people move between key destinations, we deliver tailored mobility solutions for the modern traveler.

For more information about Transfeero, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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