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Chery to Unveil New Energy Technology Strategy and Sustainable Ecosystem at 2026 International Business Summit

ByEthan Lin

Apr 21, 2026

Chery will present its latest advancements in new energy technology and sustainable development at the 2026 International Business Summit, held from April 24 to 28. The company will release a new global sustainability plan focused on achieving a zero-carbon future through integrated industry chain development and technological innovation.

Chery’s green strategy is built on a vertically integrated industrial chain, covering upstream raw materials, core components, and vehicle manufacturing. This systemic approach aims to maintain technological independence and address international regulatory requirements, such as carbon tariffs.

In the fields of powertrains, Chery’s KunPeng Power now provides full coverage for hybrid, battery electric (BEV), and hydrogen energy applications. Its dedicated hybrid engine reaches a thermal efficiency of 48%, reaching significant internal combustion engineering limits and providing efficient solution for regions with varying power infrastructure. The company’s Rhino Battery, focuses on enhancing industry standards for safety and efficiency. Chery is currently developing all-solid-state battery technology to achieve higher energy density targets.

The company offers compatible ultra-fast charging solutions. The company’s self-developed technology emphasizes full-lifecycle battery management, ensuring i faster charge, increased longevity, and improved safer, protocols for international users.

Chery focuses on deep decarbonization and smart ecosystems across the value chain to improve its global competitiveness, utilizing extensive recyclable materials and optimizing production processes. It is building an intelligent energy ecosystem using Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology. This allows vehicles to function as mobile energy storage units, charging during off-peak hours and supplying power back to the grid during peak demand. Additionally, Chery is exploring E-FUEL (green synthetic fuel) technology to minimize carbon emissions throughout the vehicle ‘s entire lifecycle.

To ensure reliability across diverse climates and terrains, Chery has implemented a global validation program involving 127 safety tests. These tests exceed international standards by 20%, across 44 countries and nine major regions. o date, the company has completed over 13 million kilometers of global testing.

Through the 2026 International Business Summit, Chery aims to deliver a verified, full-scenario technology stack to its global partners, demonstrating its commitment to high-quality, sustainable industrial growth.

About Chery

Founded in 1997, Chery is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. Chery is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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