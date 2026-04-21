Yi Zhu Announces Solo Exhibition “From Becoming to Being – Yi Zhu: Deconstruction and Reconstruction in Expressionism”

Painter Yi Zhu, known for his dynamic fusion of abstract and representational elements, today announced a significant solo exhibition titled “From Becoming to Being – Yi Zhu: Deconstruction and Reconstruction in Expressionism.” The exhibition will be held at the 1st Floor, South Area, DRC, Grand Summit, Beijing, from April 1 to June 15, 2026. Co-hosted by Beijing Like Art Life Institution and Beijing Grand Summit, the show promises to offer a deep dive into Zhu’s artistic philosophy and practice.

The exhibition’s theme, “From Becoming to Being,” directly reflects Zhu’s artistic methodology, which he describes as “deconstructing matter while reconstructing spirit.” This core concept underpins his exploration of the inherent tensions and contractions within life itself. Zhu’s work aims to capture the vital force that emerges from chaos, rebuilds from fragmentation, and thrives within restraint. Visitors can expect an immersive experience that not only presents visual impact but also conveys a potent sense of life’s persistent reconstructive power.

Yi Zhu, whose professional name is Artist, born in China and currently residing in Beijing, has forged a unique path in the art world. His professional journey began with a diverse foundation, moving from printmaking and illustration to design before dedicating himself to oil painting. This multifaceted background informs his distinctive approach to artistic creation, where he skillfully blends abstract compositions with recognizable forms.

“Each of my creations constitutes a generative turning point,” Zhu stated, illustrating his evolving artistic philosophy. “Following the nomadic logic of the rhizome: no center, no hierarchy, no pre-given structure, governed by the immanent principle of heterogeneous and multiple connections. Rupture is not an end, but the opening of lines of flight, where new connections continuously proliferate, spread and become.” This perspective highlights his belief in organic growth and continuous transformation within his oeuvre, where every piece is a catalyst for new explorations.

His artistic style is characterized by this very process of deconstruction and reconstruction, a method that establishes a path “from becoming to being.” Zhu explains this as a fundamental loop where “deconstructing matter while reconstructing spirit.” The resulting generation, shaped by this dual process, forms an artistic closed loop. He posits that the existence of spirit is “jointly completed through the audience’s gaze and perception,” suggesting a collaborative relationship between the artwork and its observer. The fractures and fragments within his work are not endpoints but rather the fertile ground from which new connections emerge and proliferate.

The themes explored in Zhu’s work are rich and multifaceted, encompassing concepts such as species, life, space, and heterogeneous connections. He frequently delves into the “deconstruction and reconstruction” inherent in existence, as well as the “tension and contraction of life” and the journey “from becoming to being.” Color, for Zhu, is not merely an aesthetic choice but “a harmonious product in the artist’s mind after a kind of war,” signifying the intense internal process that leads to visual harmony. He also examines the physical and social attributes of life, further enriching the conceptual depth of his paintings.

Zhu’s creative process is inspired by a diverse range of influences. Artistically, he cites the works of Henri Matisse and Edvard Munch as significant touchstones. Philosophically, he draws inspiration from Ludwig Wittgenstein’s Logical Philosophy and Gilles Deleuze’s concept of the Rhizome structure. Even music plays a role, with the first movement of Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 noted as a particular source of inspiration, suggesting a synesthetic quality to his artistic thinking.

The forthcoming solo exhibition is poised to be a comprehensive presentation of Zhu’s artistic output, offering insights into his mature style and conceptual framework. The exhibition aims to convey a powerful message to viewers: the enduring force of reconstruction following deconstruction. Zhu hopes that each viewer will perceive the inherent tension and contraction of their own existence reflected within the works on display. His intention is to communicate the power of rebuilding even after fragmentation, demonstrating a vital force that persists in its reconstructive efforts even as it deconstructs. Ultimately, he wishes for viewers to experience this fundamental tension of existence, recognizing its presence within themselves through the art.

In addition to his exhibition plans, Zhu is engaged in research that focuses on the operational mechanisms of symbolic systems within the public sphere and social media platforms. This investigation explores how these systems exert invisible discipline over individual existential perception, self-identity, and life practices through discourse, representation, and value coding. The research further reflects on the erosion, shaping, and alienation of life subjectivity by symbolic power within modernity, highlighting the coexistence of freedom and constraint in individual existence within a symbolized world.

Yi Zhu’s artistic vision extends beyond mere aesthetics; it is an exploration of the fundamental dynamics of existence. Through his work, he invites viewers to look inward, to confront the complexities of their own lives, and to recognize the inherent strength in reconstruction and transformation. His art serves as a mirror, allowing individuals to see themselves reflected in the universal forces of deconstruction and becoming, ultimately leading to a deeper understanding of being.

About Yi Zhu

Yi Zhu is a Chinese artist currently based in Beijing. His practice spans printmaking, illustration, design, and oil painting, with a focus on the relationship between abstraction and representation. His work explores themes of deconstruction, reconstruction, and perceptual transformation within contemporary life. More information about the exhibition and Yi Zhu’s ongoing work can be found at their website , Instagram and X , which serves as the official website for updates, artworks, and event details. Contact them through email at zhuyi@zhuyi.art for any inquiries.