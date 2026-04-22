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Google Allocates $750 Million To Boost AI Startup Adoption On Cloud Platform At Next Conference

ByJolyen

Apr 22, 2026

Google Allocates $750 Million To Boost AI Startup Adoption On Cloud Platform At Next Conference

Google is expanding its push to attract AI startups to its cloud platform, announcing a $750 million budget aimed at supporting partners building and deploying AI agents for enterprise use.

Funding Targets AI Agent Development And Deployment

The initiative, unveiled at Google Cloud Next in Las Vegas, will provide financial support to partners ranging from startups to consulting firms. The funding can be used for Gemini proof-of-concept projects, engineering support, cloud credits, and deployment rebates.

The move signals a focus on accelerating enterprise adoption of AI agents built on Google Cloud.

Startups Expand Use Of Google Cloud AI Tools

Google highlighted several startups increasing their use of its cloud infrastructure and AI models.

Lovable is launching a coding agent through Google’s enterprise marketplace, following rapid growth that placed it on a $400 million annual recurring revenue trajectory earlier this year.

Notion is using Gemini models for text and image generation features within its platform.

Gamma is deploying Google’s Nano Banana 2 image model alongside other cloud capabilities.

Inferact is accessing Nvidia GPUs through Google Cloud while integrating the company’s broader AI stack.

ComfyUI is also leveraging Nano Banana 2 and related services for multimedia generation.

Broader Startup Ecosystem Adoption Highlighted

Google listed additional startups adopting its platform across various sectors, including logistics, healthcare, developer tools, and enterprise software.

These include ChorusView, Emergent AI, ExaCare AI, Insilica, Optii, Parallel AI, Proximal Health, Reducto, Stord, Stylitics, Temporal, Vapi, Vurvey Labs, Wand, Watershed, and ZenBusiness.

Enterprise Focus Shapes Cloud Competition

The announcements reflect intensifying competition among cloud providers to attract AI startups and enterprise workloads. Google’s approach emphasizes integrating its AI models, infrastructure, and partner ecosystem to support deployment of agent-based applications.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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