Duolingo Expands Free Language Learning To Advanced B2 Level Across Nine Languages

Duolingo has made its advanced language learning content available for free across nine languages, expanding access to higher-level instruction that was previously limited to basic proficiency tiers.

Free Access Now Covers B2 Level Content

The new offering reaches the B2 level on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, a widely recognized benchmark used by schools and employers.

B2-level materials include more complex scenarios, specialized vocabulary, and lessons delivered without translations, reflecting a shift beyond earlier content that capped at A2 or B1 levels.

The update is available on web, iOS, and Android platforms and covers English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese.

New Features Focus On Reading And Listening Skills

The rollout introduces features such as “Advanced Stories,” designed to improve reading comprehension, and DuoRadio, a podcast-style format aimed at strengthening listening skills.

These additions are intended to support users engaging with real-world content, including job interviews, academic preparation, and media consumption without reliance on translations.

Positioning Against Paid Competitors

Duolingo said the move makes it the only platform offering advanced-level courses across multiple languages at no cost.

Competitors like Babbel and Busuu provide similar CEFR-aligned courses but typically require paid subscriptions for full access, including grammar explanations and advanced lessons.

Strategy Targets Growth And Employability Use Cases

The company is framing advanced language learning as a tool for improving employability, citing research from the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages indicating that second-language skills can increase employability by up to 50%.

Bozena Pajak said that reaching job-ready proficiency has traditionally required costly or immersive learning methods.

User Growth Remains Strong Despite Booking Concerns

Duolingo reported 52.7 million daily active users in its latest earnings, representing 30% year-over-year growth. Its paid subscriber base stands at 12.2 million.

The company noted that bookings growth for the second quarter of 2026 is expected to slow slightly, a factor that contributed to a decline in its share price.

Featured image credits: Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.