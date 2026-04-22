DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Google Adds Generative AI Features To Maps And Earth Platforms For Enterprise Geospatial Analysis

ByJolyen

Apr 22, 2026

Google Adds Generative AI Features To Maps And Earth Platforms For Enterprise Geospatial Analysis

Google has introduced new generative AI capabilities for its mapping and geospatial platforms, targeting enterprise users with tools for visualization and large-scale data analysis.

Street View Gains AI Scene Generation Capability

One of the key features, Maps Imagery Grounding, allows users to generate realistic scenes within Google Street View using prompts through the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform.

The tool enables businesses to visualize projects such as construction plans or film sets by creating accurate representations of real-world locations. Generated scenes can also be animated using Veo, Google’s video generation model.

Satellite Data Analysis Integrated With BigQuery

Google is also expanding analytical capabilities in Google Earth with a feature called Aerial and Satellite Insights.

The tool connects satellite imagery with BigQuery, allowing users to analyze large datasets more efficiently. The company said this reduces workflows that previously took weeks to a matter of minutes.

New AI Models Automate Geospatial Object Detection

Two new Earth AI Imagery models have been introduced to identify objects such as roads, bridges, and power lines in satellite imagery.

These models aim to replace the need for companies to build and train custom AI systems, a process that could previously take months.

Enterprise Applications Expand Across Industries

Google said its Earth AI platform is already being used by organizations including Airbus and Boston Children’s Hospital for use cases such as environmental monitoring and disaster response.

The updates are part of Google’s broader effort to expand enterprise adoption of AI-driven geospatial tools.

Featured image credits: Needpix.com

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Go Au Pair Launches Interactive Childcare Cost Calculator Comparing Au Pair, Nanny, and Daycare Costs by State
Apr 23, 2026 Ethan Lin
Kondracki Celej Supports European Startups Navigating Cross-Border Legal Complexity
Apr 23, 2026 Ethan Lin
YYC Builders Supports Residential and Commercial Construction Projects Across Calgary Region
Apr 23, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801