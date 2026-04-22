Google Adds Generative AI Features To Maps And Earth Platforms For Enterprise Geospatial Analysis

Google has introduced new generative AI capabilities for its mapping and geospatial platforms, targeting enterprise users with tools for visualization and large-scale data analysis.

Street View Gains AI Scene Generation Capability

One of the key features, Maps Imagery Grounding, allows users to generate realistic scenes within Google Street View using prompts through the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform.

The tool enables businesses to visualize projects such as construction plans or film sets by creating accurate representations of real-world locations. Generated scenes can also be animated using Veo, Google’s video generation model.

Satellite Data Analysis Integrated With BigQuery

Google is also expanding analytical capabilities in Google Earth with a feature called Aerial and Satellite Insights.

The tool connects satellite imagery with BigQuery, allowing users to analyze large datasets more efficiently. The company said this reduces workflows that previously took weeks to a matter of minutes.

New AI Models Automate Geospatial Object Detection

Two new Earth AI Imagery models have been introduced to identify objects such as roads, bridges, and power lines in satellite imagery.

These models aim to replace the need for companies to build and train custom AI systems, a process that could previously take months.

Enterprise Applications Expand Across Industries

Google said its Earth AI platform is already being used by organizations including Airbus and Boston Children’s Hospital for use cases such as environmental monitoring and disaster response.

The updates are part of Google’s broader effort to expand enterprise adoption of AI-driven geospatial tools.

Featured image credits: Needpix.com

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