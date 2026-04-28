Keefam Cuts Intralogistics Costs by Up to 70%, Easing ESG Compliance Pressure

As European and American logistics firms face mounting ESG targets and cost pressures, they need more than new technology — they need proven, win-win solutions. Keefam, a global innovator in intelligent sorting, delivers measurable environmental and economic value through its swivel wheel sorters and gravity-driven chutes.

California’s SB 253 countdown has started — from 2026, large companies must publicly report Scope 1 and 2 emissions. Meanwhile, the global automated sortation market is projected to grow from $7.6 billion in 2025 to $8.17 billion in 2026 (The Business Research Company). As carbon reduction and cost control become parallel priorities in logistics operations, Keefam offers a clear solution: applying physics-driven principles to sortation systems, enabling sustainability without compromising profitability.

Keefam’s “Zero-Energy Chute + High-Efficiency Wheel Sorter”

Unlike conventional powered conveyors that consume electricity continuously, Keefam’s gravity-driven chutes run solely on the weight of packages — zero kilowatts, zero emissions. Where powered sortation is needed, its intelligent swivel wheel sorter cuts energy use by more than 30% versus industry benchmarks, thanks to optimized drive algorithms and high-efficiency components. This dual architecture of “zero-energy chutes + high-efficiency sorting” is attracting increasing attention from major intralogistics players.

Total Cost of Ownership: The New Western Procurement Logic

In the European and American intralogistics market, the real cost lies in the full

equipment lifecycle. Keefam’s gravity chute uses aerospace-grade FRP and nano-composite materials to extend service life beyond 10 years, sharply cutting replacement frequency. Crucially, while maximizing durability, the system keeps product damage rates below 0.01% —providing meaningful profit protection for e-commerce operators handling high-value goods.

Proven Operational Benchmarks

Drawing on deployments at more than 600 distribution centers worldwide, Keefam highlights these performance metrics:

Capital efficiency: Modular design reduces initial equipment investment by up to 70%

Injury cost reduction: Ergonomic design cuts work-related injury costs by 90%

Space utilization: Compact architecture increases warehouse space utilization by 300%

A Shanghai distribution center equipped with 175 Keefam’s wheel sorters achieved a daily throughput of one million packages, annual labor cost savings of $500,000, and a significantly shortened payback period.

Innovation Invitation: August Factory Open Month

To bring these capabilities to life, Keefam has announced a “August Factory Open Month,” welcoming logistics executives, sustainability officers, and media to its Shenzhen headquarters. A Keefam spokesperson said, “We don’t just sell equipment; we provide a compliance strategy. We invite the industry to see how our technology supports operations resilient as regulations become more stringent.”

About Keefam

Keefam is the global intelligent sorting solutions brand of Shenzhen Luhui Logistics Equipment Co., Ltd., specializing in swivel wheel sorters and gravity self-driven chutes for logistics, e-commerce, warehousing, and manufacturing industries. Our sorting systems achieve flexible sorting and transportation of goods across full categories and specifications, with industry-leading precision and energy efficiency.