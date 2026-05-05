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Apple Mac Revenue Beats Expectations As AI Demand Drives Sales Growth

ByJolyen

May 5, 2026

Apple Mac Revenue Beats Expectations As AI Demand Drives Sales Growth

Apple reported stronger-than-expected Mac revenue in its latest quarterly results, with increased demand tied in part to AI workloads contributing to growth beyond analyst forecasts.

Mac Revenue Surpasses Estimates And Grows Year Over Year
Apple posted $8.4 billion in Mac revenue for the quarter ending March 28, exceeding Wall Street expectations that had placed the figure in the low $8 billion range. Mac sales rose 6% year over year, contrasting with investor expectations of flat performance. Overall company revenue reached $111.2 billion, up 17% compared with the same period last year.

New Product Launch Supports Sales Momentum
Apple attributed part of the growth to recent product releases, including the MacBook Neo. Preorders began on March 4, with most units shipping later in the month, and some demand extending into April as certain configurations sold out.

CEO Tim Cook said demand for the MacBook Neo exceeded expectations and contributed to a record number of new Mac users during the quarter.

AI Workloads Drive Increased Demand For Desktop Models
Cook said rising interest in running local AI models, such as OpenClaw, contributed to higher demand for Mac devices. He noted that systems including the Mac mini and Mac Studio sold out in recent weeks as customers adopted them for AI and agent-based applications.

He added that demand for these use cases grew faster than anticipated, leading to supply constraints.

Regional And Enterprise Demand Contribute To Growth
Apple said the Mac mini became the top-selling desktop in China during the quarter, amid increased interest in AI tools. The company also cited enterprise demand, including adoption by firms such as Perplexity, which are using Mac systems to build AI-driven applications.

In education, Cook said organizations such as Kansas City Public Schools have begun replacing Chromebooks with MacBook Neo devices.

Supply Constraints Limit Near-Term Growth
Despite strong demand, Mac revenue remained flat compared with the previous quarter. Cook said Apple is currently supply constrained on several models, including the MacBook Neo, Mac mini, and Mac Studio.

He indicated that it may take several months to balance supply with demand, noting that the constraint reflects underestimation of demand rather than production issues.

Featured image credits: Pickpik

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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