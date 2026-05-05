Stranger on the Shore by William J Borak Gains Recognition Following Multiple Literary Awards and Industry Endorsements

A Debut Novel Gains Industry Recognition

William J Borak, author of the romantic suspense thriller Stranger on the Shore, has announced continued recognition for his debut novel following multiple literary awards and critical endorsements. The book has received a Gold Medal from Literary Titan, recognition for best fiction from the Eric Hoffer Award, and Merit in Excellence from the Hollywood Book Review.

In addition to these honors, the novel has been acknowledged through a New York Times affiliated endorsement process and has received a Platinum review from the US Book Review. These recognitions reflect a growing presence within the competitive landscape of contemporary fiction.

A Story Built on Mystery and Transformation

Stranger on the Shore presents a layered narrative centered on a young woman, Marisa, who is discovered nearly lifeless along the shoreline of the East River in New York City. The investigating detective’s early conclusion that she “must have fallen out of the sky” establishes the tone for a story built on unexplained phenomena and interconnected mysteries.

The narrative follows Chris, a man coping with the loss of his fiancé, who encounters a mysterious woman named Arielle before meeting Marisa, a waitress who closely resembles his late partner and appears to retain her memories. This convergence of characters introduces questions of identity, fate, and the boundaries between reality and the unexplained.

As the story develops, Marisa’s past unfolds, revealing connections to a broader conflict involving a powerful cartel leader. The plot combines elements of suspense, romance, and action while maintaining a central focus on identity and purpose.

Critical Reception and Reader Response

The novel has received strong feedback from literary reviewers and readers across multiple platforms. A reviewer from Reader’s Favorites noted, “This is an outstanding mystery, the plot is intriguing and complicated, and the story is well written.”

Midwest Book Review highlighted the book’s thematic range, stating that it offers elements of love, growth, recovery, and discovery beyond traditional genre expectations. Literary Titan, in awarding the Gold Medal distinction, described the novel as a compelling thriller with complex characters and a well developed narrative structure.

Reader feedback from platforms such as Amazon and Goodreads has also reflected consistent engagement, with many reviews noting the combination of suspense, romance, and philosophical elements within the story.

A Unique Perspective from a First Time Author

Borak’s background contributes a distinct perspective to his writing. A retired business professional, he previously held senior leadership roles within the State of New Jersey Department of Human Services and worked as a management consultant for Fortune 100 companies including Merck, Pfizer, Bloomberg Financial, AT&T, and United Health.

His experience in organizational analysis and systems assessment informs the structure and pacing of the narrative, contributing to the layered development of characters and plotlines.

In addition to his professional background, Borak has lived with Parkinson’s Disease for over a decade, a factor that underscores his transition into authorship and the completion of his debut novel.

Blending Genres for a Broader Audience

Stranger on the Shore integrates multiple genres, including romantic suspense, thriller, and elements of spiritual reflection. This combination allows the novel to appeal to a wide readership while maintaining a cohesive narrative.

The story’s pacing balances character development with moments of tension, allowing the plot to evolve gradually before reaching key turning points. The inclusion of interpersonal relationships alongside high stakes conflict contributes to its broader appeal.

Early reader commentary has also noted the cinematic quality of the narrative, with some suggesting its potential for adaptation into film or television.

Expanding Reach Across Formats

The book is currently available in multiple formats, including hardcover, paperback, e book, and audiobook, through major retail platforms such as Amazon and Barnes and Noble. This multi format availability supports accessibility for a diverse audience and reflects current trends in publishing distribution.

As recognition for the novel continues to grow, Stranger on the Shore is positioned as a notable entry within the romantic suspense genre, particularly among debut works.

About William J Borak and Stranger on the Shore

William J Borak is the author of Stranger on the Shore, a fictional romantic suspense thriller that blends mystery, romance, and elements of spiritual reflection. The novel has received multiple literary awards and endorsements, including recognition from Literary Titan, the Eric Hoffer Award, and the Hollywood Book Review, along with strong reader feedback across major platforms.

The book is available in multiple formats, including hardcover, paperback, e-book, and audiobook, through major retailers such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble . You can also learn more about the book and the author at their official website . Additional updates and author insights are available on Instagram . For inquiries, William J Borak can be reached directly at westpark85@hotmail.com.