C-PAID Announces Expansion of No Win No Fee Model in UK Probate Disputes

Removing Financial Barriers in Probate Disputes

C-PAID, a UK based platform specializing in contested probate and inheritance disputes, has announced the continued expansion of its No Win No Fee model. Founded in 2018 by technologist and entrepreneur Paul Wood FRSA, the platform was created to address a longstanding issue within private client law: the inability of many individuals to access legal representation due to high upfront costs.

The expanded offering reinforces C-PAID’s original commitment to eliminating financial risk for claimants. Clients are not required to pay upfront fees, ongoing legal costs, and are not expected to pay any charges if their case is unsuccessful. This approach has made it possible for individuals across England and Wales to pursue claims related to wills, inheritance disputes, and financial provision matters.

“Contentious probate has been gatekept by cost for decades. If you could not afford an upfront retainer, you could not always afford to challenge a will, even when you had every right to. I built C-PAID to break that,” said Paul Wood.

Building Demand Before Legal Delivery

A defining feature of C-PAID’s growth has been its focus on building a digital demand engine without establishing a legal practice. Over several years, the platform achieved consistent page one rankings on Google for highly competitive contentious probate search terms in England and Wales, referring clients with viable cases onto trusted specialist lawyers. This visibility has enabled a steady stream of client inquiries without reliance on third party referral networks.

The success of this approach led to the co-founding of Fifty Six Law in 2025, a Manchester based contentious probate firm designed to handle the cases generated by C-PAID. The firm operates as a natural extension of the platform, creating a vertically integrated model that connects client acquisition directly with legal service delivery.

“Most law firms compete for clients. We do not have to. We built the demand engine first and the firm around it years later, which is the inverse of how legal services usually scale,” Wood explained.

Technology Designed for Legal Workflows

At the core of C-PAID and Fifty Six Law’s operations is a proprietary case management and progression system developed by Wood. Unlike traditional legal software that adapts general purpose tools for legal use, Paul’s proprietary technology was designed specifically for legal workflows, starting with contentious probate.

The system supports document generation, case triage, and workflow management, enabling legal teams to focus on substantive casework rather than administrative processes. This approach is intended to improve efficiency while maintaining consistency across a growing volume of cases.

“What I am building is not a generic case management system with AI bolted on. It was designed around moving cases forward from day one, because that is the only way to actually make the work faster rather than just dressing it up,” Wood said.

A Commercial Approach to Access to Justice

C-PAID’s model reflects a broader shift in how access to justice is delivered. Rather than relying on traditional law firm frameworks, the platform operates as an innovative and commercially sustainable business designed to provide long term access to legal services. This approach has enabled the company to scale its operations while maintaining its core offering.

Paul Wood’s work in this area has been recognized through him being honoured as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. The fellowship acknowledges individuals who have made measurable contributions to social progress, including efforts to improve access to legal systems.

“Access to justice cannot be purely charitable. If it is not commercially viable, it does not last. My model proves it can be both beneficial to the claimant and sustainable for the law firm doing the work,” Wood noted.

A Distinct Position in the Legal Sector

C-PAID’s model differs from traditional contentious probate firms in both structure and communication. By combining a direct to consumer platform with an integrated legal practice, the organization eliminates reliance on external lead generation and provides a clearer pathway for individuals seeking legal support.

The platform also emphasizes accessible language, focusing on the experiences of individuals affected by inheritance disputes. This includes those who have been excluded from wills, partners without formal recognition, and family members seeking to enforce verbal promises.

“I am not a lawyer, I am an outsider who wants to reshape the legal sector in England and Wales. My job is to build the systems and the audience that let our lawyers do their best work for the people who need them most,” Wood stated.

Ongoing Development and Outlook

As C-PAID continues to expand, the integration between its platform and Fifty Six Law is expected to deepen. The firm has been structured to manage increasing case volumes while maintaining a focus on contentious probate work. At the same time, ongoing development of Wood’s proprietary technology is expected to enhance operational efficiency and support further growth.

The expansion of the No Win No Fee model reflects continued demand for accessible legal services in England and Wales. By combining digital strategy, legal expertise, and proprietary technology, C-PAID continues to address structural barriers within the probate sector.

About C-PAID

C-PAID is a UK based platform specializing in contested probate and inheritance disputes. Founded in 2018 by Paul Wood FRSA, the company provides access to legal representation through a No Win No Fee model. It operates alongside Fifty Six Law, a Manchester based contentious probate firm co-founded in 2025. The organization integrates digital strategy with legal services to improve access to justice.

Learn more at C-PAID , Fifty Six Law , Blog , LinkedIn . For inquiries, contact paul.wood@cpaid.co.uk.