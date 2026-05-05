DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

India Leads Adoption Of ChatGPT Images 2.0 As Global Engagement Growth Remains Modest

ByJolyen

May 5, 2026

India Leads Adoption Of ChatGPT Images 2.0 As Global Engagement Growth Remains Modest

OpenAI said India has become the largest user base for ChatGPT Images 2.0 following its recent launch, while third-party data indicates that overall global engagement has increased only slightly despite localized growth spikes.

India Drives Scale With High Download Volume
According to OpenAI, India accounted for the highest usage of ChatGPT Images 2.0, with users primarily creating avatars, stylized portraits, and fantasy-themed visuals. Data from Sensor Tower estimates around 5 million downloads in India during the launch week, compared with approximately 2 million in the United States.

Despite the scale, growth remained moderate. Data from Similarweb shows daily active users in India increased by about 3.4% week over week during the same period.

Global Growth Shows Limited Engagement Increase
Sensor Tower reported that ChatGPT app downloads rose 11% week over week globally following the rollout. However, engagement metrics showed smaller gains, with daily active users and sessions increasing by roughly 1%.

Similarly, Similarweb data indicated global web traffic for ChatGPT rose about 1.6% week over week, suggesting a more measured response outside specific markets.

Emerging Markets See Sharper Download Spikes
While India contributed the largest share of activity, other emerging markets showed stronger relative growth. Sensor Tower data indicates that countries including Pakistan, Vietnam, and Indonesia recorded increases of up to 79% in app downloads during the rollout period.

These spikes suggest higher levels of new-user adoption in those regions compared with more established markets.

Usage Trends Highlight Personal And Creative Applications
OpenAI said early usage patterns in India emphasize self-expression rather than purely functional outputs. Users are generating studio-style portraits, social media-ready visuals, and personalized creative content.

Additional use cases include fantasy newspaper covers, tarot-style images, fashion moodboards, and restoration of older photos, indicating a range of personal and creative applications.

Feature Enhancements Support Multilingual And Iterative Creation
ChatGPT Images 2.0 introduces improvements such as more accurate rendering of non-Latin text, including Hindi and Bengali, along with enhanced prompt handling and the ability to generate multiple variations from a single input.

Competition Expands In AI Image Generation Market
The launch comes amid increased competition, including earlier traction from Google’s Nano Banana image model, which also saw strong adoption in India. This reflects the country’s growing importance as a market for AI image-generation tools.

Featured image credits: RS Gonzales

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Pentagon Signs AI Deployment Deals With Nvidia Microsoft And AWS For Classified Networks
May 5, 2026 Jolyen
Ubuntu And Canonical Services Disrupted By DDoS Attack Claimed By Hacktivist Group
May 5, 2026 Jolyen
C-PAID Announces Expansion of No Win No Fee Model in UK Probate Disputes
May 5, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801