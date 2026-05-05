India Leads Adoption Of ChatGPT Images 2.0 As Global Engagement Growth Remains Modest

OpenAI said India has become the largest user base for ChatGPT Images 2.0 following its recent launch, while third-party data indicates that overall global engagement has increased only slightly despite localized growth spikes.

India Drives Scale With High Download Volume

According to OpenAI, India accounted for the highest usage of ChatGPT Images 2.0, with users primarily creating avatars, stylized portraits, and fantasy-themed visuals. Data from Sensor Tower estimates around 5 million downloads in India during the launch week, compared with approximately 2 million in the United States.

Despite the scale, growth remained moderate. Data from Similarweb shows daily active users in India increased by about 3.4% week over week during the same period.

Global Growth Shows Limited Engagement Increase

Sensor Tower reported that ChatGPT app downloads rose 11% week over week globally following the rollout. However, engagement metrics showed smaller gains, with daily active users and sessions increasing by roughly 1%.

Similarly, Similarweb data indicated global web traffic for ChatGPT rose about 1.6% week over week, suggesting a more measured response outside specific markets.

Emerging Markets See Sharper Download Spikes

While India contributed the largest share of activity, other emerging markets showed stronger relative growth. Sensor Tower data indicates that countries including Pakistan, Vietnam, and Indonesia recorded increases of up to 79% in app downloads during the rollout period.

These spikes suggest higher levels of new-user adoption in those regions compared with more established markets.

Usage Trends Highlight Personal And Creative Applications

OpenAI said early usage patterns in India emphasize self-expression rather than purely functional outputs. Users are generating studio-style portraits, social media-ready visuals, and personalized creative content.

Additional use cases include fantasy newspaper covers, tarot-style images, fashion moodboards, and restoration of older photos, indicating a range of personal and creative applications.

Feature Enhancements Support Multilingual And Iterative Creation

ChatGPT Images 2.0 introduces improvements such as more accurate rendering of non-Latin text, including Hindi and Bengali, along with enhanced prompt handling and the ability to generate multiple variations from a single input.

Competition Expands In AI Image Generation Market

The launch comes amid increased competition, including earlier traction from Google’s Nano Banana image model, which also saw strong adoption in India. This reflects the country’s growing importance as a market for AI image-generation tools.

Featured image credits: RS Gonzales

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