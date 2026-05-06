Quantum Holdings Launches Quantum-Resilient Blockchain “QCC,” Backed by QTX Labs

K-Quantum Holdings today announced the launch of QCC (Quantum Chain), a next-generation blockchain platform engineered to address emerging security risks in the era of quantum computing. The platform is now live, featuring a fully operational network, public block explorer, and active staking environment.

QCC is further supported by QTX Labs, the incubation group behind Quantix Finance, strengthening its positioning within institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure and accelerating its go-to-market strategy across financial and enterprise applications.

As digital systems face increasing long-term cryptographic risks, QCC introduces a fundamentally redesigned architecture built on post-quantum principles rather than incremental upgrades to legacy blockchain frameworks.

A New Security Paradigm

Unlike conventional blockchains that rely on deterministic cryptographic processes, QCC integrates a quantum random number generator (QRNG) to produce encryption keys derived from physical quantum entropy. This approach significantly reduces predictability at the foundational level of cryptographic security.

The protocol further incorporates post-quantum cryptographic standards, including algorithms developed through the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), such as Kyber and Dilithium. These are combined with a proprietary consensus mechanism, Quantum Random Sampling, designed to enhance both network security and resilience.

“QCC represents a structural solution for trust-based digital infrastructure,” said a spokesperson for K-Quantum Holdings. “Our objective is not only to enhance security standards, but to establish the foundational layer for the next generation of the global digital economy.”- Insoo Kim CEO

Vertically Integrated Architecture

QCC has been developed with a strong emphasis on in-house engineering and vertical integration, reducing reliance on third-party cryptographic dependencies. This design approach enables tighter control over system integrity, long-term maintainability, and overall security assurance.

The platform extends its security model beyond the base layer, with wallet infrastructure designed to actively safeguard user assets through continuous cryptographic validation rather than static protection models.

Expanding Use Cases Across Critical Sectors

While initially focused on financial applications, QCC is designed to support industries with long-duration data security requirements, including:

Financial services and digital assets

Healthcare and medical records

Defense and secure communications

Long-term data storage and archival systems

These sectors face increasing exposure to “harvest now, decrypt later” threats, where encrypted data is collected today and targeted for decryption as quantum capabilities mature.

Live Infrastructure and Market Timing

The launch of QCC coincides with growing global momentum around post-quantum cryptography. Over the past year, NIST has finalized key standards, major cloud providers have introduced PQC capabilities, and governments have begun outlining migration strategies.

Unlike many early-stage projects in the space, QCC is already operational, providing users with access to:

A live blockchain network

Public block explorer

Active staking environment

Ongoing development roadmap

About Quantum Holdings

K-Quantum Holdings is a global digital infrastructure firm focused on advanced cryptographic systems and next-generation blockchain architecture. The company specializes in developing secure, scalable platforms designed to meet the evolving demands of global digital ecosystems.

About QTX Labs

QTX Labs is a leading Asia-based incubation and infrastructure group at the forefront of blockchain and digital financial innovation. It specializes in developing scalable, secure, and resilient infrastructure for institutional-grade platforms.

Learn More

Website: https://quantumchain.it

Website: https://qtxlabs.io/

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.