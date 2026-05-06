Bumble Paying Users Fall 21% As Company Pushes AI Overhaul To Rebuild Gen Z Engagement

Bumble reported another quarterly decline in paying users as the company prepares a broad redesign of its platform centered on AI-driven matching and changes aimed at improving user engagement.

Paying User Decline Continues Despite Revenue Beat

In the first quarter of 2026, Bumble’s total paying users fell 21.1% year over year to 3.2 million, down from 4 million during the same period last year.

Total revenue declined 14.1% to $212.4 million, though the figure exceeded analyst expectations. Revenue from the Bumble app itself dropped to $172.7 million.

At the same time, average revenue per paying user increased nearly 9%, while net earnings rose to $52.6 million from $19.8 million a year earlier, helped largely by lower sales and marketing expenses.

Company Frames User Reduction As Strategic Reset

Founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd described the shrinking user base as part of a deliberate effort to improve the quality of the platform’s community rather than maximize scale.

She said the company focused on attracting more intentional and engaged members, even if that reduced overall user numbers.

AI-Powered Recommendation System At Center Of Turnaround Plan

Bumble said its broader recovery strategy depends on a major technology overhaul designed to improve compatibility matching and increase the number of real-world dates generated through the platform.

The company is replacing its existing infrastructure with a cloud-native AI-powered system intended to support faster product updates and more advanced recommendation capabilities.

The rollout has already begun for some users and will continue expanding over the coming months.

Full Product Redesign Delayed To Later Rollout

Bumble said its fully redesigned user experience is now expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2026, later than previously anticipated. The rollout will continue into late 2026 and early 2027.

The redesign includes changes to profiles, interactions, and matching systems, reflecting the company’s view that swipe-based dating has become less effective.

New Features Focus On Compatibility And Real-World Meetings

Earlier this year, Bumble introduced an AI-powered feature called Bee, which functions as a matchmaking assistant. The tool analyzes factors such as relationship goals, communication styles, and preferences to recommend potential matches.

Another feature, called Dates, may explain compatibility between users before they connect.

The company is also testing more detailed “chapter-style” profiles that extend beyond photos and short biographies.

Friend-Focused Features Show Higher Engagement

Outside dating, Bumble reported increased activity in its friend-oriented product, Bumble BFF. A Groups feature introduced last year allows users to organize events, join chats, and coordinate meetups.

According to the company, group participation nearly doubled between December and March, with strong engagement among Gen Z women.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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