DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

ElevenLabs Reveals New Investors As ARR Passes $500 Million

ByJolyen

May 7, 2026

ElevenLabs Reveals New Investors As ARR Passes $500 Million

Voice AI startup ElevenLabs disclosed additional investors participating in its $500 million Series D funding round, while also reporting that its annual recurring revenue has exceeded $500 million as the company expands enterprise partnerships and research efforts.

The company first announced the Series D round in February at an $11 billion valuation. Newly revealed institutional investors include BlackRock, Wellington, D.E. Shaw, and Schroders. Enterprise-backed investors participating in the round include Nvidia, Salesforce Ventures, Santander, KPN, and Deutsche Telekom. Individual investors include actor Jamie Foxx, actor Eva Longoria, and “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

ElevenLabs said it surpassed $500 million in annual recurring revenue after finishing 2025 with nearly $350 million in ARR. Co-founder and CEO Mati Staniszewski said last month that the company added $100 million in net new ARR during the first quarter of 2026, bringing total ARR to roughly $450 million at the end of the quarter.

Valuation Growth Accelerates

The startup’s valuation has increased rapidly over the past year. ElevenLabs was valued at $6.6 billion in September before reaching $11 billion in February during the latest fundraising round.

The company also disclosed that it completed a separate $100 million tender offer. The transaction marks the second tender process in about six months after ElevenLabs conducted another one in September last year.

Staniszewski said in a blog post that the company plans to allow retail investors to invest in ElevenLabs through Robinhood Ventures. He did not provide additional details about how the program would operate or when it would launch.

Enterprise Contracts Expand

During the past quarter, ElevenLabs signed enterprise agreements with companies including Deutsche Telekom, Revolut, and Klarna.

“Voice is the highest-stakes channel for any customer interaction, and the bar for quality, latency, and security is extremely high,” Karine Peters, managing director at Deutsche Telekom venture arm T.Capital, said in a statement.

Peters added that ElevenLabs is becoming “a foundational enabler” for Deutsche Telekom’s industrial AI efforts across voice services, multilingual automation, and AI agents used within telecommunications networks.

Research Team Grows Following Acquisition

Staniszewski said the company is focused on building “human-level AI voice models,” adding that consumers are unlikely to trust systems that sound robotic or behave unnaturally during interactions.

Last month, ElevenLabs acquired the team from Polish voice AI startup Papla as part of efforts to strengthen its research operations.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Children Bypass Online Age Checks Using Fake Facial Hair And Video Game Characters
May 7, 2026 Jolyen
Columbia Honda Earns Prestigious Honda President’s Award for Eighth Consecutive Year
May 7, 2026 Ethan Lin
BahamasMotorYachts Reports Growing Interest in the Abacos Among Luxury Charter Clients
May 7, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801