Samsung Reaches $1 Trillion Valuation As AI Chip Demand Drives Share Surge

Samsung’s market valuation crossed $1 trillion on Wednesday after shares of the South Korean technology company climbed more than 10%, as rising demand for artificial intelligence chips continued to lift semiconductor companies tied to AI infrastructure.

The milestone makes Samsung the second Asian company to surpass a $1 trillion valuation after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, widely known as TSMC.

The rise in Samsung’s share price followed the company’s earnings report last week, which showed profits increasing eightfold compared with the same period a year earlier.

Samsung is one of the world’s largest memory chip producers, supplying components used in AI systems and data centers. Demand for those chips has accelerated as companies expand AI development and infrastructure projects. Supply constraints across the semiconductor sector have also pushed memory chip prices higher, contributing to stronger profitability for manufacturers.

Apple Manufacturing Talks Add Momentum

Investor attention also increased following reports that Apple has held discussions with Samsung and Intel about producing chips for Apple devices within the United States.

Apple has historically depended heavily on TSMC in Taiwan for semiconductor manufacturing. If Samsung secures a manufacturing agreement with Apple, the arrangement could alter production dynamics within the semiconductor industry and diversify Apple’s supplier network.

HBM Chips Drive Profit Growth

A major contributor to Samsung’s recent earnings growth has been high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, a category of memory chips widely used in AI systems because of their ability to process large amounts of data at high speeds.

The rapid increase in demand for HBM products has improved Samsung’s margins significantly. Competition in the segment remains strong, however, with rival South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix also increasing production and competing aggressively for AI-related orders.

The broader semiconductor industry continues to face supply pressure as Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron attempt to increase output fast enough to meet demand from AI data centers and cloud computing companies.

All three companies have redirected investment away from parts of their consumer chip operations to expand HBM manufacturing capacity, where margins are substantially higher and demand has risen sharply due to AI infrastructure growth.

Strike Threat And Internal Cost Pressure Remain

Despite the company’s market value milestone, Samsung continues to face operational challenges.

Workers are threatening an 18-day strike later this month as labor groups seek higher compensation tied to the company’s recent profit growth from AI-related chip sales.

Samsung’s consumer electronics divisions are also facing higher component costs. The company’s smartphone and television businesses rely on the same memory chips that have become more expensive due to strong AI demand, increasing costs within Samsung’s own product ecosystem.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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