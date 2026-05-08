Endeavour Wealth Management Announces Disciplined Planning Approach

A Philosophy Built on Parallel Careers in Finance and Maritime Work

Endeavour Wealth Management and Protection, PLLC emphasizes disciplined planning shaped by both professional finance experience and real-world maritime environments. Founder Jeremy Wilmes began his career in the late 1990s as a stock broker, establishing his foundation in financial markets, client advisory work, and investment strategy early in his professional life.

Rather than following separate paths, Wilmes developed his financial career alongside an expanding involvement in maritime operations and diving. These two disciplines evolved in parallel, one focused on capital markets and long-term wealth strategy, the other centered on precision, preparation, and risk management in high-stakes environments.

Over time, this combination influenced the firm’s structured approach to financial planning, where measured decision-making and scenario-based thinking are central to client outcomes.

Financial Services Leadership and Professional Expertise

Alongside his early brokerage work, Wilmes advanced through leadership roles in wealth management, including senior advisory and planning positions in Maui and later national-level advanced planning responsibilities within the financial services sector.

His experience spans working with individuals, families, and more complex client profiles requiring coordinated planning strategies, risk management frameworks, and long-term wealth preservation approaches.

Wilmes also brings a strong foundation of financial credentials and industry qualifications, supporting his advisory work across investment strategy, planning structures, and client portfolio development. His professional background reflects both technical expertise and practical leadership within the wealth management industry.

Maritime Experience and Operational Discipline

Parallel to his financial career, Wilmes built extensive maritime and diving experience, including roles as a PADI Open Water SCUBA Instructor, First Aid/EFR/AED instructor, High Surf Rescue operator, and holder of a 100 Ton United States Coast Guard captain’s license.

These roles required operational discipline, risk assessment, and situational awareness in dynamic and unpredictable environments, skills that later reinforced his approach to financial planning.

His maritime involvement also included participation in complex operations such as the scuttling of the historic Carthaginian replica ship and recovery efforts involving the Kai Anela vessel in Molokini Crater.

A Defining Chapter in Maritime Archaeology

In 2016, Wilmes joined the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project, contributing to a multi-year initiative to locate and document the final resting place of Captain James Cook’s HMS Endeavour in Newport Harbor. Working alongside the Australian National Maritime Museum and a team led by Dr. Kathy Abbass, he participated in fieldwork involving mapping, cataloging, and excavation.

This experience strengthened his connection to disciplined investigation and long-term discovery work, ultimately influencing the naming and philosophy of Endeavour Wealth Management.

Applying Structured Thinking to Financial Planning

Endeavour Wealth Management’s approach is built on the principle that financial outcomes are shaped by preparation, adaptability, and informed decision-making. The firm focuses on structured planning rather than reactive strategies, helping clients navigate evolving financial conditions with clarity and discipline.

Wilmes noted, “Whether navigating financial markets or maritime environments, success depends on preparation, awareness, and the ability to adjust to changing conditions. The goal is to guide decisions with consistency and long-term perspective.”

The firm’s planning frameworks are designed to support individuals and families in managing risk, aligning financial goals, and adapting strategies over time.

Positioning in Today’s Financial Environment

As market volatility and economic uncertainty continue to shape financial decision-making, demand for structured, process-driven planning has increased.

Endeavour Wealth Management positions itself within this environment by emphasizing disciplined methodology over short-term reactionary strategies. The firm integrates technical financial expertise with a long-term planning mindset shaped by decades of combined industry and field experience.

Based in Palm Beach County, Florida, the firm continues to expand its advisory presence while maintaining a focus on comprehensive wealth planning solutions.

About Endeavour Wealth Management & Protection, PLLC

Endeavour Wealth Management and Protection, PLLC is a financial planning firm founded by Jeremy Wilmes. The firm provides structured financial strategies grounded in preparation, discipline, and long-term thinking.

Wilmes brings decades of experience across financial services and maritime operations, combining brokerage beginnings in the late 1990s, leadership roles in wealth management in Maui and nationally, and extensive field experience in high-risk maritime environments.

This integrated background informs the firm’s approach to helping clients navigate complex financial decisions with clarity and structure.

Further details are available on the company’s official website , along with professional updates shared through LinkedIn and Facebook . For inquiries, you may also send an email to jeremy@endeavourwmp.com .

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth.