Rachel Lounds Consulting and Coaching Announces Done-For-You LinkedIn Services

The move reflects a broader shift in how business leaders are approaching personal branding and digital visibility. As LinkedIn continues to play a central role in B2B marketing and relationship-building, many founders are recognizing its value but struggling to execute consistently. Lounds’ firm addresses that gap by managing executive presence end-to-end, including profile positioning, authority-driven content creation, and targeted outreach designed to generate meaningful business opportunities.

“I kept seeing founders who understood the importance of LinkedIn but didn’t have the time, structure, or strategy to use it effectively,” Lounds said. “They were either inactive or inconsistent, which meant they weren’t seeing results. The service was built to remove that friction entirely.”

Prior to the pivot, Lounds spent several years developing a coaching-led business focused on career progression and confidence. The work followed her departure from a long-standing career in advertising and marketing, where she had spent more than two decades. While the transition allowed her to redefine her professional direction, the early years of building a new business proved financially unstable.

Revenue during that period remained inconsistent, with extended stretches of low or negligible income as different offers were tested and refined. Despite the challenges, Lounds continued to invest in building her expertise, developing programs, and working closely with clients to understand where the most pressing needs existed.

A key inflection point came in early 2025. A LinkedIn-focused training product, initially designed for job seekers, began attracting a different audience altogether, business owners looking to use the platform for visibility, networking, and lead generation. Rather than redirecting those buyers, Lounds chose to adapt.

“That moment changed how I looked at the business,” she said. “Instead of trying to fit people into the original offer, I paid attention to who was actually showing up and what they needed. That’s what led to the repositioning.”

The program was reworked to serve coaches, consultants, and founders, and demand from that segment continued to grow. Building on that traction, Lounds introduced a fully managed LinkedIn service that shifted the business model from coaching alone to a combination of strategy and execution.

The offering includes comprehensive profile optimisation to ensure clear positioning and messaging, ongoing development of thought leadership content tailored to each client’s expertise, and structured outreach to connect with relevant audiences and potential clients. By taking ownership of both strategy and delivery, the service enables founders to maintain a consistent and credible presence without diverting time away from core business operations.

That transition quickly became the primary driver of growth. Within six months of launching the done-for-you model, the business moved from years of unpredictable income to stable, recurring revenue, ultimately reaching six figures in December 2025.

The shift also marked a turning point in how Lounds positioned her expertise. By combining her background in advertising and marketing with her coaching experience, she developed a model focused not just on visibility, but on conversion, helping clients articulate their value clearly and translate attention into tangible opportunities.

“The focus is not just on being seen,” Lounds said. “It’s about being understood and attracting the right conversations. That’s where LinkedIn becomes a real business tool rather than just a platform for posting.”



The company is continuing to refine its services for founders and executive teams who want to use LinkedIn as a strategic growth channel. As competition for attention increases across digital platforms, demand is expected to grow for solutions that combine messaging clarity with consistent execution.

Recognition That Reflects Results

As Rachel’s impact has grown, so has industry recognition. She has been named the Best LinkedIn Marketing Strategist for CEOs and Founders in Sydney of 2026 by Evergreen Awards, a respected authority known for highlighting excellence and measurable performance.

This recognition reinforces what her clients already experience. Her approach is not built on trends or surface-level tactics. It is grounded in strategy, execution, and results that directly impact business growth.

About Rachel Lounds Coaching and Consulting

Rachel Lounds Coaching and Consulting is a Sydney based LinkedIn marketing business founded in 2020. The company provides strategic LinkedIn services for founders, CEOs, consultants, and professional service providers. Its offerings include coaching programs, membership based support, and fully managed LinkedIn marketing services. The business focuses on brand positioning, messaging clarity, and lead generation through consistent and targeted platform use. Rachel Lounds leads the organization, delivering services through a combination of coaching, consulting, and execution. For more information, Rachel Lounds can be contacted via email at rachel@rachellounds.com.au . Additional details about the business can be found at their official Website , with further insights available on LinkedIn and Instagram .