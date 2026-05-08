OMODA & JAECOO’s SHS and SVIP Technologies: Giving Young People the Ultimate Travel Freedom

Leveraging the robust capabilities of the Super Hybrid System and the global debut of SVIP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) in overseas markets, OMODA & JAECOO are breaking down mobility boundaries with these two core technologies. With strong technical prowess, they deliver true all-scenario mobility freedom and stress-free parking for users, effortlessly handling urban commuting, outdoor exploration, and complex parking, and everything in between. Beyond meeting basic mobility needs, they unlock a relaxed, carefree lifestyle where users can go wherever they please, perfectly aligning with the free-spirited rhythm and ideal lifestyle sought by today’s youth. Through a series of real-world tests—including evaluations by media from nine countries and public demonstrations worldwide—the brand has solidified their reputation with authentic performance, firmly establishing itself as the No.1 choice for Global Young Users.

Super Hybrid System: Unlocking Dual Freedom in Range and Power with All-Round Capabilities

Addressing the pain points of traditional hybrid—such as the difficulty in balancing power and efficiency, as well as range anxiety during long-distance travel—the Super Hybrid System developed by OMODA & JAECOO offers Super High power, Super Efficiency, and Super Long Combined Range as its core advantages, covering all scenarios from urban commuting to outdoor expeditions. During the recently held“Super Hybrid Marathon”long-distance test, media representatives from nine countries across Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific region drove three HEV models—the OMODA 5 SHS-H, JAECOO 5 SHS-H, and JAECOO 7 SHS-H—to complete extreme testing under all driving conditions, including highway, city, and lakeside routes.

Throughout the test, features such as air conditioning, navigation, and seat ventilation were kept active to rigorously simulate real-world driving conditions. Ultimately, the three models achieved exceptional fuel efficiency of as low as 3.4 L/100 km, demonstrating ample, stable power during highway cruising, excellent energy consumption control on complex curves and inclines, and outstanding quietness. The system is equipped with a fifth-generation 1.5T DGI hybrid-specific engine with a thermal efficiency of 44.5%. Combined with a hybrid-specific DHT powertrain and a high-safety battery pack, it achieves intelligent synergy between gasoline and electric power. This delivers a ride as smooth and seamless as an EV while eliminating charging dependence—perfectly catering to young people’s spontaneous outdoor adventures and cross-city commuting needs, and completely breaking free from the dual constraints of range and energy consumption. Amid current high fuel prices, the brand leverages its extensive new energy product lineup to deliver both range and power freedom through ultra-low energy consumption and exceptional performance, unlocking a new era of low-cost, high-quality, worry-free mobility for global users.

SVIP: The World’s First Parking Assistant for Young People

Difficulty finding parking, the risk of scrapes while parking, and the hassle of locating a vehicle in shopping mall garages are common pain points for car owners worldwide. OMODA & JAECOO’s globally debuted SVIP technology, featuring three core functions — Comes When Called, Leaves When Waved, and Smart Reposition—underwent its first public live demonstration during the Chery International Business Summit. Nearly 100 overseas dealers, media representatives, and KOLs witnessed its cutting-edge capabilities firsthand.

During the test, SVIP demonstrated parking capabilities that surpassed even experienced drivers: with a single remote command, the vehicle autonomously navigated around obstacles and planned its route, smoothly driving from the parking spot to the designated pickup point. This eliminates the hassle of searching for a car in the rain or under the scorching sun, whether rushing to catch a flight, heading to a music festival, or enjoying a weekend outdoor outing. In one-touch parking mode, the vehicle autonomously searched for a spot and precisely parked in extreme scenarios such as extremely narrow spaces or dead-end lanes, all without any manual intervention. In a head-to-head challenge against a seasoned driver with 15 years of experience, SVIP emerged victorious across three key metrics: parking efficiency, number of steering corrections, and parking accuracy. With its stable and smooth operation, it empowers even novice drivers to effortlessly achieve “parking freedom.”

From SHS Super Hybrid breaking the boundaries of energy consumption and range to SVIP solving parking challenges, OMODA & JAECOO consistently prioritize the needs of young global users, transforming cutting-edge technology into tangible mobility experiences. Currently, the brand has expanded into 69 core markets worldwide, with global sales moving“From Million To Annual Million”. OMODA & JAECOO have proven through their performance that they have long been the top choice for young people’s mobility needs. In the future, by continuously innovating in the two core technologies of hybrid power and intelligent driving, they will create a future mobility ecosystem for young people that is anxiety-free, fully liberating, and ultra-convenient.

*SIVP（Super Intelligent Valet Parking）is an assisted driving feature and does not replace the driver. Stay alert and be ready to take over at any times

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China’s top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years.OMODA & JAECOO takes “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People” as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building“The World’s Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic Beyond Classic” and is committed to building“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 69 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more，demonstrating strong global growth momentum，especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles,OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world’s leading SHS technology, with Super High Power，Super Low Efficiency，Super Long Combined Range，while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the “The World’s Number One Hybrid Brand”. Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games，representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.