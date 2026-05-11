RestoHost Announces Brand Shift to Address Revenue Loss from Missed Calls in the Restaurant Industry

RestoHost, a voice AI platform built for restaurant chains in the U.S., announced a major evolution in its brand positioning, shifting the conversation away from automation and day-to-day operations toward a deeper issue in hospitality: the inability to capture inbound demand in real time.

Across the restaurant industry, between 40% and 60% of inbound calls go unanswered, particularly during peak service hours and after closing time. While traditionally viewed as an operational limitation, this pattern reflects a deeper structural issue: the demand exists, but it is never converted into revenue.

RestoHost’s new brand direction is built around this reframe. Instead of positioning itself as an AI tool or virtual assistant, the company defines its role as a critical layer in the restaurant’s revenue infrastructure: ensuring that all inbound calls are captured, processed, and converted.

The initiative marks a shift in how restaurant technology is communicated and evaluated. Rather than focusing on efficiency or labor optimization, RestoHost centers its narrative on revenue capture—a metric often overlooked despite its direct impact on business performance.

“We’ve seen the industry frame this as a staffing problem for years,” said Lucas Espina, CEO of RestoHost. “But when a customer calls and no one answers, that’s not an operational issue; it’s lost revenue. Restaurants don’t have a staffing problem; they have a revenue capture problem.”

RestoHost’s AI voice host operates 24/7, handling reservations, takeout and delivery requests, and frequently asked questions, while integrating directly with platforms like OpenTable and Toast. By embedding into existing systems, the platform converts high-intent customer interactions into confirmed transactions, even during peak hours when staff attention is entirely focused on in-person service.

In one multi-location restaurant case handling approximately 40,000 monthly calls, missed call rates reached 42% under normal conditions and up to 66% during peak periods. After implementing RestoHost, the system autonomously resolved 77% of inbound calls, contributing to a measurable increase in overall revenue.

With this brand shift, RestoHost moves beyond the category of “AI for restaurants” and positions itself within a more critical space: the infrastructure responsible for capturing demand that would be lost otherwise.

As restaurant groups continue to scale and customer expectations around responsiveness increase, the ability to handle inbound demand in real time is becoming less of a competitive advantage and more of a baseline requirement.

About RestoHost

RestoHost is a U.S.-focused AI voice platform designed for restaurant chains with high call volume. The company provides a fully customizable, always-on voice host that answers inbound calls, manages reservations, processes takeout and delivery requests, and integrates directly with existing systems like OpenTable and Toast. With a focus on real-time demand capture, RestoHost helps restaurants reduce missed calls and convert more customer intent into revenue.

Author: Agustina Uranga