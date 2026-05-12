Uniting Global Consensus, LUXEED Gigafactory Sets a New Benchmark for Intelligent Vehicle Manufacturing

LUXEED Gigafactory stands as a world-class modern manufacturing base built in accordance with Industry 4.0 standards and lighthouse factory benchmarks. It deeply integrates cutting-edge digital technologies including cloud computing, big data, Internet of Things and 5G, forging a fully intelligent and digitalized end-to-end production system. The factory has achieved 100% compliance in four core indicators: production line automation rate, connection process automation rate, key process automation rate and inspection and testing automation rate, with an efficient production capacity of one complete vehicle rolling off the production line every minute.

Moreover, the factory has established a comprehensive and stringent inspection and testing system. Every completed vehicle undergoes nearly 10,000 comprehensive inspection procedures, with simulations of various extreme driving scenarios to precisely detect defects as minor as 0.1mm paint scratches. Such extreme quality control standards ensure that no defective vehicles leave the factory, firmly safeguarding product quality.

The body shop of LUXEED Gigafactory, covering a construction area of nearly 90,000 square meters, is a benchmark base for intelligent manufacturing in the industry. Equipped with internationally leading intelligent production lines, it boasts the flexible co-production capacity of 8 models across 4 platforms, with an annual production capacity exceeding 300,000 vehicles, serving as the core showcase of LUXEED’s robust manufacturing strength. The body shop is staffed by more than 600 intelligent robots, enabling highly automated welding operations. The welding process for a single vehicle body takes only two hours. Meanwhile, the vehicle adopts a five-longitudinal and ten-lateral body frame and a rectangular front crash beam design, comprehensively building a solid vehicle safety protection system and laying a solid foundation for product quality.

The assembly workshop, covering an area of 106,000 square meters, is constructed in strict accordance with the lean production concept. Guests can gain in-depth understanding of two flagship core technologies — the “Snowy Owl” Extended-Range Technology and the Tuling Platform Technology. The “Snowy Owl” Extended-Range Technology effectively improves vehicle cruising range while optimizing the smoothness of power output, striking an ideal balance between endurance performance and riding comfort. Through intelligent chassis tuning, the Tuling Platform delivers a more stable and comfortable driving experience, fully demonstrating LUXEED’s strong independent research and development capabilities.

On April 27, LUXEED International held the Exclusive Tour of LUXEED Gigafactory, part of the LUXEED ‘”I” Drive, You Enjoy’ themed series activities. Nearly 30 overseas dealers and media representatives from Poland, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and other countries gathered at the factory. Through comprehensive factory exploration, on-site visits to production workshops and in-depth interactions, they fully experienced the intelligent manufacturing level of LUXEED Gigafactory and directly witnessed the brand’s technological breakthroughs and strict adherence to quality in the field of intelligent manufacturing.

This in-depth visit by global dealers and media fully demonstrated the modern intelligent manufacturing strength of LUXEED Gigafactory featuring intelligence and digitalization, and allowed international partners to directly see the achievements of LUXEED’s in-depth integration of cutting-edge technology and high-end manufacturing. In the future, LUXEED will continue to deepen its presence in the intelligent manufacturing sector, build high-quality intelligent vehicles with top production technologies and strict quality control, further consolidate the brand’s global competitiveness, and promote the continuous upgrading of intelligent manufacturing in the automotive industry.