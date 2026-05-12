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HHT Law Attorney Walks Through Essential Post-Accident Steps to Protect Legal Rights on “Mañana Latina”

ByEthan Lin

May 12, 2026

HHT Law partners Hovik Tatevossian and Lorena Beanato joined the set of “Mañana Latina” to give drivers a clear roadmap for what to do after a car accident in San Fernando, CA. The segment focused on practical steps people can take to protect their health and their legal standing in the chaotic moments after a collision.

The HHT Law Post-Accident Protocol:

  • Document the Scene: Take clear photos of all vehicles involved — their positions on the road and the damage to each one, from every angle.
  • Call Authorities: Contact 911 for both police and medical assistance. Tatevossian noted that law enforcement is there to help with the accident report, and getting medical attention right away should never be put off.
  • Don’t Admit Fault: Stay polite, but avoid saying “I’m sorry” or anything that sounds like an admission of guilt. Insurance companies routinely use those statements to deny or reduce future claims.
  • Watch for Delayed Injuries: Beanato warned that injuries often don’t show up for days or even weeks. “If an accident is strong enough to bend the metal of a car, it is strong enough to damage your muscles and bones. Never tell an insurance company you are ‘fine’ before a doctor has evaluated you.”

Tatevossian also addressed the widespread worry about legal fees, reminding viewers that HHT Law’s attorneys work on a contingency basis, meaning there are no costs unless the case is won. Those who suffered serious head trauma in an accident may also benefit from consulting our San Fernando brain injury lawyers, who have extensive experience securing full compensation for long-term injuries.

HHT Law remains committed to helping Spanish-speaking community members handle the legal fight so they can put their energy into physical recovery.

About HHT Law

Headquartered in Van Nuys, HHT Law serves the greater San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles area. The firm provides expert legal counsel in personal injury matters, with a focus on maximizing recovery for victims of auto accidents through a client-centered, family-oriented approach.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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