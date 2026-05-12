Columbia Honda Celebrates Third Consecutive Best Service Department Win and First-Ever Best Oil Change Recognition

COLUMBIA, MO – Columbia Honda is proud to announce its latest recognition in the Columbia Daily Tribune Reader’s Choice Awards, earning the title of “Best Service Department” for the third time while also receiving its first-ever “Best Oil Change” award. These honors reflect the dealership’s continued commitment to delivering exceptional automotive service, expert vehicle care, and a customer-focused experience for drivers throughout Columbia, Jefferson City, Moberly, Sedalia, and surrounding Missouri communities.

The repeated recognition for “Best Service Department” highlights the dedication and professionalism of Columbia Honda’s factory-trained technicians and service staff. Over the years, the dealership has built a strong reputation for providing dependable maintenance and repair services while helping drivers keep their vehicles operating at peak performance.

From routine oil changes and tire rotations to brake inspections, battery replacements, and major vehicle repairs, Columbia Honda’s service center continues to serve as a trusted destination for Honda owners and drivers of many other vehicle brands throughout Mid-Missouri.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the community,” said a representative from Columbia Honda. “Winning ‘Best Service Department’ for the third time is a reflection of the trust our customers place in us every day. We are incredibly grateful for our service team’s hard work and for the support of the Columbia community.”

In addition to its long-standing service department recognition, Columbia Honda also earned the “Best Oil Change” award for the first time. The dealership has continued improving its service process to create a faster, more convenient, and more customer-friendly maintenance experience.

Drivers visiting Columbia Honda for oil changes benefit from knowledgeable technicians, quality parts, and efficient service designed to help keep vehicles running smoothly. The dealership also offers rotating service specials and maintenance discounts that help customers save on essential automotive care.

Columbia Honda’s service center is equipped to handle a wide range of maintenance needs, including:

Oil changes and factory-recommended maintenance

Tire inspections, rotations, and replacements

Brake service and repairs

Battery testing and replacement

Wheel alignments and suspension inspections

Multi-point vehicle inspections

Genuine Honda parts and accessories

The dealership’s ongoing focus on customer satisfaction, transparency, and quality workmanship has helped establish Columbia Honda as one of the leading automotive service destinations in the Columbia area.

In addition to its award-winning service department, Columbia Honda also offers a wide selection of new Honda vehicles, used cars, certified pre-owned models, and financing solutions for Missouri drivers searching for a trusted local dealership experience.

Columbia Honda expressed sincere appreciation to everyone who keeps voting and reaffirmed its commitment to continuing to provide outstanding customer service and reliable automotive care for years to come.

Drivers throughout Columbia, Jefferson City, Moberly, Sedalia, and nearby Missouri communities are encouraged to visit Columbia Honda for vehicle maintenance, repair services, and automotive shopping needs.

About Columbia Honda

Columbia Honda is a trusted Honda dealership serving drivers throughout Columbia, Jefferson City, Moberly, Sedalia, and surrounding Missouri communities. The dealership offers a large selection of new Honda vehicles, quality pre-owned models, flexible financing solutions, and a professional service center staffed by factory-trained technicians dedicated to delivering exceptional customer care.

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