New Era, New Heights: LEPAS Redefines the Global Value of New Energy Mobility Through Its Brand Philosophy

Under the theme “New Era, New Heights”, the 2026 International Business Summit concluded successfully. As Chery Group’s all-new NEV brand, LEPAS advanced across four key pillars: capability, technology, ecosystem, and strategy. Through a series of high-profile global events — including its European debut during Milan Design Week, the NEV Strategy launch at Auto China 2026, and the Global Partner Conference in Wuhu — LEPAS interpreted its vision of “Elegance Moves the World.” The brand achieved a major leap forward, evolving from an emerging global name into a platform for long-term partner collaboration.

In terms of capability, LEPAS advanced from “strategic preparation” to “large-scale market launch.” At the Auto China 2026, LEPAS officially unveiled its NEV Strategy, while its global NEV product portfolio — led by the LEPAS L6 EV, LEPAS L6 PHEV, and LEPAS L4 EV — made its world premiere. During the Global Partner Conference, more than 500 core distributors, strategic partners, and industry guests from nearly 20 countries and regions gathered in Wuhu. Distribution Agreements were signed across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, further expanding LEPAS’s global partner network.

From being “seen by Europe” during Milan Design Week, to being “seen by the world” at the Auto China 2026, and then “joining hands with global partners” at its home base in Wuhu, LEPAS has demonstrated a clear and credible commercialization roadmap. Global partners were able to clearly see the brand’s delivery capability and market potential, helping convert growing brand recognition into tangible business momentum.

In terms of technology, LEPAS advanced from “functional satisfaction” to “elegant experience.” Rather than relying on excessive parameter-focused narratives, LEPAS prioritizes real user experience. Supported by Chery Group’s global R&D system and long-term technology investment, the Intelligent LEX Platform integrates advanced powertrain, intelligent driving, and safety. Together, these innovations create a smoother and more elegant mobility experience.

During the summit, activities including the LEPAS L6 PHEV Global Journey of Elegant Driving and LEPAS Elegant On-site Test Drive fully demonstrated the brand’s technological strength, allowing global partners to personally experience the smooth and composed driving quality that defines elegant mobility. These experiences further reinforced the brand’s differentiated advantages in the NEV sector. In addition, Chery Group’s AiMOGA Robotics — featured throughout the event — centered on vehicle-robot synergy — demonstrated intelligent collaboration between robotics and automotive ecosystems.

In terms of ecosystem, LEPAS advanced from traditional channel cooperation to a model of symbiotic growth and co-prosperity with global partners. As a key initiative in Chery Group’s global NEV strategy, LEPAS created multiple communication and engagement scenarios during the summit. At the Global Partners Conference, the brand outlined differentiated operational strategies tailored to different regions, promoting localized brand rollout and market expansion in line with local conditions.

The upgraded LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House brought the concept of elegant mobility to life through immersive product experience and a globally consistent visual presentation. Partners were able to intuitively grasp the essence of the brand’s elegant lifestyle in a more tangible and perceptible way. Meanwhile, the LEPAS Garden Gathering, combining a relaxed atmosphere with tech-driven experiences, further strengthened emotional connections between the brand and its partners. Through these activities, LEPAS united global partners around the shared vision of “Elegance Moves the World,” building a solid ecosystem foundation for future market expansion.

In terms of strategy, LEPAS advanced from “vision” to “sustainable action.” During the summit, LEPAS officially unveiled its global NEV Strategy and outlined a clear roadmap for its international expansion. At the same time, the brand emphasized its commitment to sustainability across the entire value chain – spanning products, manufacturing, and business operations.

Centered on the concept of “Co-Creating Elegance,” LEPAS is translating its strategic vision into market actions that are actionable, replicable, and sustainable. Together with global partners, the brand is building an open, collaborative, and quality-driven global ecosystem, laying a solid strategic foundation for entering its “the Year of Delivery” and achieving high-quality global growth.

As competition in the global NEV sector becomes increasingly homogenized, LEPAS seeks to break through with elegance and human-centered values, delivering mobility experiences with greater warmth, refinement, and emotional resonance for users worldwide. Through this summit, LEPAS showcased its capabilities, strengthened its technology positioning, deepened partner collaboration, and reinforced its long-term strategic vision. The brand has now officially entered its “Year of Delivery.”

Moving forward, LEPAS will continue strengthening its positioning as the “Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life.” Guided by its brand proposition “Drive Your Elegance,” LEPAS will work hand in hand with global partners to make elegance the new paradigm of global mobility.