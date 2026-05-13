Spotify Launches Limited-Time 20th Anniversary Feature Showing Users’ First Streamed Song And Most-Played Tracks

Spotify has introduced a limited-time feature as part of its 20th anniversary celebration, giving users access to historical listening data that includes when they joined the platform, the first song they streamed, their most-played artists, and a playlist containing their top 120 songs. The feature expands on Spotify’s yearly Wrapped campaign, which the company has used to increase engagement and social sharing across its platform.

Users can access the experience by opening Spotify and searching for “Spotify 20” or “Party of the year(s),” or by visiting the company’s anniversary page through Spotify.

Personalized Listening Statistics

The feature presents several personalized listening statistics collected from a user’s account history. Alongside information such as account age and favorite artist data, Spotify also generates a playlist of the user’s top 120 most-streamed songs. Each track includes the number of times it was played. The feature additionally displays the total number of unique songs each user has streamed on the service.

Spotify has also included sharing tools similar to those used in Wrapped. Users can post stat cards and personalized playlists directly with friends or on social media platforms.

Feature Availability And Wrapped Engagement

According to the company, the anniversary feature is available worldwide but will remain accessible for only six weeks.

The release follows additional 20th anniversary-related announcements from Spotify last month. The company published rankings of the platform’s most-streamed artists, albums, songs, and podcasts over its history. Taylor Swift was identified as the most-streamed artist on the platform overall.

Spotify’s Wrapped campaign continues to serve as one of the company’s largest engagement initiatives. Spotify stated that Wrapped 2025 recorded more than 200 million engaged users within its first 24 hours. The company said that figure represented a 19% increase over 2024’s AI-focused version of Wrapped. Spotify also reported that users shared Wrapped recaps 500 million times during the campaign period.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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