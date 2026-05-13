TikTok Launches TikTok GO In The U.S. With In-App Hotel And Experience Bookings

TikTok announced on Tuesday that it is launching TikTok GO, a new feature that allows users in the United States to discover and book hotels, attractions, and travel experiences directly inside the app. The offering is available to users aged 18 and older and expands TikTok’s efforts to keep users within its platform from content discovery through completed purchases.

TikTok GO surfaces lodging options and travel activities through videos, search results, and location pages. When users find a hotel, attraction, or experience they want to book, they can view details, check availability, and complete the reservation without leaving the app.

The feature is supported through partnerships with Booking.com, Expedia, Viator, GetYourGuide, Tiqets, and Trip.com.

Creator Monetization And Travel Discovery

TikTok said creators who feature hotels, attractions, and experiences in their content can directly connect videos to bookings. The company also said creators will have opportunities to earn income through commissions and creator campaign programs tied to the feature.

The launch extends a model TikTok has previously used with TikTok Shop, which debuted in the United States in 2023. That service integrated e-commerce purchases directly into the platform, allowing users to buy products featured in videos without navigating to external websites.

TikTok GO applies a similar structure to travel-related content. Instead of sending users to third-party travel sites after they discover destinations or recommendations in videos, TikTok is positioning the app as a platform where travel content, booking activity, and transactions occur within the same ecosystem.

The company’s approach also adds new revenue opportunities while increasing the amount of time users spend inside the app.

Competition With Google And Travel Platforms

The launch places TikTok in more direct competition with Google. TikTok has increasingly been used as a search and discovery platform, including for location recommendations and travel planning, areas traditionally associated with Google Search and Google Maps.

Several companies partnering with TikTok GO, including Booking.com and Expedia, also compete in the travel discovery market. TikTok relies on those partners for travel inventory and booking infrastructure while simultaneously seeking to manage the direct customer relationship inside its own platform.

“Every day on TikTok, millions of people discover where to eat, where to stay, and what to do next,” said Adam Presser in a blog post. “TikTok GO connects that moment of inspiration directly to the businesses behind it, and that’s good for creators, good for local businesses, and good for communities.”

This is not TikTok’s first in-app booking initiative. In 2022, the company partnered with Ticketmaster to allow users to discover and purchase event tickets directly through the app.

Featured image credits: Plann

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