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Canada Agrees To 20‑Year LNG Deal With Germany From Ksi Lisims Project

ByJolyen

May 30, 2026

Canada Agrees To 20‑Year LNG Deal With Germany From Ksi Lisims Project

Canada and Germany agreed to a long-term contract that will deliver one million tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas from the proposed Ksi Lisims project in British Columbia to Germany’s state utility SEFE, with shipments set to begin in the early 2030s. The 20‑year deal aims to diversify Canada’s export markets away from the United States and, officials said, strengthen Europe’s access to reliable LNG supplies.

Deal Details And Timeline
Canada’s energy minister, Tim Hodgson, announced the agreement in Vancouver and said the supply will run for up to 20 years beginning in the early 2030s. Hodgson said the commitment should help secure financing for Ksi Lisims and push the project toward a final investment decision, with construction slated to follow quickly.

Strategic Aims
Officials framed the deal as a step toward diversifying Canadian trade away from heavy reliance on U.S. LNG demand; in 2024 nearly all of Canada’s LNG exports went to the United States, according to the Canada Energy Regulator. Hodgson said Canada’s stable political system and resource base position it to fill gaps in global supply created by geopolitical disruptions.

Project Status And Fast Track
Ksi Lisims remains a proposed project awaiting a final investment decision, but Prime Minister Mark Carney has placed it on a fast-track review list as a national priority. Hodgson linked the Germany agreement to a trade mission to Berlin last August led by Carney and members of his cabinet.

Local Support And Opposition
Supporters include the Nisga’a Nation, whose territory would host the Ksi Lisims facility, while more than a dozen Indigenous and environmental groups have vowed legal and public opposition. Environmental Defence characterized the project as legally contested and high risk, and some First Nations have launched legal challenges.

Political Reaction
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre criticized the government for delays in bringing LNG projects online, calling recent announcements “headlines without deadlines.” Within the governing Liberals, at least 14 MPs recently expressed concern that expanded energy development risks backsliding on environmental commitments, and former environment minister Steven Guilbeault said he will resign from caucus this summer.

Related Procurement Announcement
Separately, Prime Minister Carney said Canada will buy early‑warning aircraft technology from a Swedish manufacturer rather than U.S. suppliers, and reiterated an aim to reduce defense spending directed to U.S. vendors.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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