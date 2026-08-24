Pinnacle Building Services Expands Commercial Cleaning Services to Phoenix, Arizona

Pinnacle Building Services, an Arizona-based commercial cleaning company with more than 30 years of experience, has officially opened a new Phoenix location at 1 N 1st St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, strengthening its local presence and expanding access to professional commercial cleaning and facility maintenance services throughout the greater Phoenix area.

The expansion comes as demand continues to grow for dependable commercial cleaning in Phoenix, AZ , particularly among businesses seeking flexible scheduling, consistent service quality, and tailored maintenance programs. With its new Phoenix location, Pinnacle Building Services is better positioned to provide faster response times, local support, and the same customized cleaning solutions it has delivered to Arizona businesses for more than 30 years.

The new Phoenix location also strengthens the company’s ability to support healthcare environments with specialized medical office cleaning services while continuing to serve offices, retail businesses, educational facilities, industrial properties, and other commercial spaces throughout the region.

Pinnacle Building Services offers 24/7 flexible cleaning schedules, allowing businesses to coordinate janitorial services around operating hours and workplace activity. The company’s janitorial staff is fully insured and bonded, with cleaning programs focused on maintaining consistent standards across both small offices and large commercial facilities.

The Phoenix service area includes Downtown Phoenix, Midtown Phoenix, Camelback Corridor, the Biltmore Area, Desert Ridge, North Phoenix, and surrounding business and industrial districts. The company’s expanded operations support businesses looking for long-term maintenance solutions that prioritize cleanliness, workplace presentation, and day-to-day operational support.

In addition to routine janitorial services, the company provides eco-friendly cleaning solutions and customized maintenance plans developed around the size, layout, and usage patterns of individual facilities. Services are available for professional offices, retail locations, gyms, dental offices, salons, banks, industrial facilities, and warehouses, as well as post-construction cleanup projects requiring detailed finishing work before occupancy.

Founded in 1994, Pinnacle Building Services has built its operations around long-term client relationships and detail-focused commercial cleaning programs throughout Arizona. The company currently operates with a large janitorial team capable of servicing facilities across multiple industries and property types.

The expansion into Phoenix marks a significant step in the company’s continued growth across Arizona’s commercial cleaning sector. By extending its presence into one of the state’s largest business markets, Pinnacle Building Services aims to provide businesses throughout Phoenix with access to experienced janitorial support, flexible service scheduling, and customized facility maintenance programs designed for evolving workplace needs.

About Pinnacle Building Services

Pinnacle Building Services is an Arizona-based commercial cleaning company founded in 1994. The company provides janitorial and facility maintenance services for offices, medical facilities, retail stores, industrial buildings, schools, and other commercial properties throughout Arizona using fully insured and bonded cleaning professionals.

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