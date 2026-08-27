Boston Scientific Cyberattack Disrupts Global Operations and Customer Orders

Boston Scientific is dealing with an ongoing cyberattack that has disrupted IT systems and business applications across its global operations, affecting its ability to process and ship customer orders. The medical device maker said it does not yet know when all affected systems will be restored.

The Massachusetts-based company makes medical devices including pacemakers and defibrillators and says it treats about 48 million patients each year. Boston Scientific has not said whether the incident has affected patients who use its implanted medical devices.

Critical Business Systems Remain Disrupted

Boston Scientific said in an SEC filing that it identified the incident on August 25 after experiencing disruptions and limitations in access to certain information technology systems and business applications.

The company activated its incident response procedures and brought in third-party cybersecurity specialists to investigate and contain the attack. The disruption has affected systems used to process and ship customer orders.

In its official cybersecurity update, Boston Scientific said its investigation remains ongoing and that it is working to restore affected functions and system access. It has not provided a timeline for full recovery.

Boston Scientific spokesperson Chanel Hastings referred questions about the incident to the company’s public statement and did not provide additional information about whether patients are affected or what steps they should take.

Local reports from Ireland said thousands of employees at Boston Scientific’s Cork operations were sent home on Tuesday after network communications were disrupted across the company.

Cause of Cyberattack Remains Unclear

Boston Scientific has not disclosed what caused the incident, who may be responsible, or whether company or patient data was accessed or stolen.

The attack follows cybersecurity incidents involving several other medical technology companies this year, including Abbott Laboratories and Medtronic. Earlier in 2026, Iranian-linked hackers were blamed for an attack on medical device manufacturer Stryker that remotely wiped tens of thousands of employee devices across its Windows network.

The attackers in the Stryker incident abused a centralized Microsoft device-management service to carry out the remote wipes.

Public internet records indicate that Boston Scientific relies heavily on Microsoft and Amazon Web Services for its corporate infrastructure. The company has not said whether either provider or their services played a role in the current incident.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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