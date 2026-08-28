Winfield Cohen Announces $400 Million Career Sales Milestone and Recent North Shore REALTOR Recognition

Winfield Cohen has surpassed $400 million in career sales after more than 900 transactions, alongside recognition as a 2024 Top 50 Producer and 2025 Top 3 Small Team.

Winfield Cohen, a real estate broker with Keller Williams Success Realty, North Shore Group , has surpassed $400 million in career sales volume following more than 900 property transactions since entering the real estate industry in 2004. The milestone comes alongside recent recognition from the North Shore Barrington Association of REALTORS®, which named Cohen a Top 50 Producer in 2024 and recognized his team among the Top 3 Small Teams for Sales Production in 2025.

Cohen represents buyers, sellers, investors, relocating families, luxury clients, and families handling probate or estate-related property sales. He is a Certified Probate Real Estate Specialist , a RamseyTrusted® Real Estate Professional, and SportStar Relocation’s Chicago-area local agent representative. According to his official website, he personally closes approximately 60 to 70 transactions annually.

A Two Decade Sales Milestone

Cohen began his real estate career in 2004 and has since built a practice focused primarily on residential real estate across Chicago’s North Shore and Northwest Suburbs. The $400 million milestone represents the cumulative sales volume associated with more than 900 transactions completed throughout his career.

“Crossing $400 million wasn’t the goal when I started. Helping clients make confident decisions was,” said Cohen. “But it tells you something about what consistent, honest guidance over 22 years adds up to.”

The milestone follows more than two decades of activity through changing market conditions, including shifts in mortgage rates, fluctuations in inventory, competitive offer environments and evolving buyer and seller expectations.

Sellers can request a complimentary home-value estimate or review guidance on selling a home . Buyers can access home-buying guidance and search available properties across the Chicago metropolitan area.

Specialized Credentials for Complex Transactions

As a Certified Probate Real Estate Specialist, Cohen assists executors, trustees, beneficiaries, attorneys, and families preparing an estate property for sale — including property evaluation, pricing strategy, cleanout coordination, marketing, stakeholder communication, negotiation, and transaction management through closing.

His RamseyTrusted® status reflects a commitment to client-centered service, while his work with SportStar Relocation supports executives, professional athletes, and families moving into or out of the Chicago area. Cohen has also participated in coaching and training through the Mike Ferry Organization since 2004, refining the prospecting, marketing, negotiation, and service systems used in his business.

Recent Industry Recognition

The career sales milestone coincides with recognition from the North Shore Barrington Association of REALTORS®. Cohen was named a Top 50 Producer in 2024, while his team was recognized among the association’s Top 3 Small Teams for Sales Production in 2025.

The recognitions provide recent industry context for Cohen’s cumulative production and reflect sales activity within the North Shore and surrounding suburban real estate market.

Cohen’s career has also been profiled by North Shore Real Producers, an independent publication covering real estate professionals in the region. The feature highlighted his more than two decades of experience in the local market and his approach to working with clients through different stages of the real estate process.

Serving a Changing Chicago Area Market

Since entering the industry, Cohen has worked through multiple real estate cycles and changing market conditions in the Chicago area. His transactions have included traditional residential purchases and sales as well as luxury properties, investment properties, relocation transactions and estate related sales.

His business is based in Northbrook, Illinois, with activity extending throughout Chicago’s North Shore and North and Northwest Suburbs. The communities served include Northbrook, Buffalo Grove, Lincolnshire, Barrington, Deerfield, Highland Park, Glenview, Lake Forest, Wilmette, Winnetka, Libertyville, Arlington Heights, Long Grove, Riverwoods, Vernon Hills, Palatine, Park Ridge and Chicago.

Rather than representing a single market segment, Cohen’s transaction history spans a range of property types and client circumstances. This breadth has contributed to a career that has remained active across changing market conditions since 2004.

Featured in North Shore Real Producers

Cohen’s career was profiled in North Shore Real Producers , an independent publication covering accomplished real estate professionals in the region. The feature centered on his two decades of local market experience and his approach to client relationships — editorial coverage that complements his production awards and specialized credentials.

Specialized Experience in Estate Transactions

Cohen also holds the designation of Certified Probate Real Estate Specialist, reflecting additional training related to real estate transactions involving probate and estate property.

Probate real estate transactions can involve executors, trustees, beneficiaries, attorneys and other parties with responsibilities connected to an estate. These transactions may require coordination around property valuation, preparation, marketing, negotiations and closing requirements.

The specialization represents one component of Cohen’s broader real estate practice and complements his experience with conventional residential and investment transactions.

Cohen is also a RamseyTrusted Real Estate Professional and serves as SportStar Relocation’s Chicago area local agent representative. These affiliations form part of his professional background and reflect areas of specialization within his real estate business.

Career Activity Continues Beyond the $400 Million Mark

According to information published on Cohen’s official website, his business currently handles approximately 60 to 70 transactions annually. The continued transaction activity places the $400 million milestone within the context of an ongoing real estate career rather than a single year or market cycle.

Cohen has participated in coaching and training through the Mike Ferry Organization since 2004, with training covering areas including prospecting, marketing, negotiation and client service.

The combination of cumulative transaction volume, recent production recognition and more than two decades of market activity provides a broader picture of Cohen’s career in the Chicago area’s residential real estate market.

Service Area

Cohen provides real estate representation throughout Chicago’s North Shore and North and Northwest Suburbs, including Northbrook, Buffalo Grove, Lincolnshire, Barrington, Deerfield, Highland Park, Glenview, Lake Forest, Wilmette, Winnetka, Libertyville, Arlington Heights, Long Grove, Riverwoods, Vernon Hills, Palatine, Park Ridge and Chicago proper.

About Winfield Cohen

Winfield Cohen is a real estate broker with Keller Williams Success Realty, North Shore Group, based in Northbrook, Illinois. His professional credentials include Certified Probate Real Estate Specialist, RamseyTrusted® Real Estate Professional, and SportStar Relocation Chicago Area Local Agent Representative. Cohen is based at 1363 Shermer Road, Suite 200, Northbrook, IL 60062, and can be reached at 847-772-8453 or realtorwinfield@yahoo.com . Additional information about Cohen and his real estate practice is available through his official website , LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook page , and Zillow profile .