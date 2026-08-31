91% of SaaS Companies Are Passing Security Audits They Shouldn’t Be Passing, Cyber Chief Research Finds

New data from Cyber Chief shows that most fast-growing SaaS companies are passing compliance audits while shipping code with unresolved, workflow-level security flaws – a gap the company says exists because compliance frameworks regulate what gets tested, not how often.

Cyber Chief, built by Audacix, today released findings from assessments of 263 B2B SaaS applications conducted over the past 12 months. The data shows that 91% of applications contain workflow-related vulnerabilities – flaws like privilege escalation, broken authorization logic, or workflow abuse – that standard annual penetration tests fail to catch. The same assessments found that 73% of U.S. B2B SaaS applications are missing basic security controls needed to protect sensitive and personally identifiable data.

A compliance certificate doesn’t mean a secure application

“Gold standard” compliance frameworks like SOC 2 – the ones enterprise software buyers ask for during due diligence – don’t mandate how often security testing happens, only that it happens.

A SaaS company shipping new code daily can pass a compliance audit having been tested once, up to 12 months earlier.

“Most people assume that if a company passed a security compliance audit, its software is safe today,” said Ayush Trivedi, Managing Director of Audacix, makers of Cyber Chief. “That’s not what a compliance pass actually verifies. It verifies a test happened at some point in the past, not that the version of the software your data runs on right now has been checked at all.”

Security built for how fast-growing teams actually ship

Most application security tools were built for companies that release quarterly and can afford to wait for a scheduled test. High-growth software teams don’t work that way. They ship daily, and every release is a new, untested surface.

Cyber Chief is an agentic application security platform built specifically for that pace. Rather than scanning for known patterns, it operates the way an experienced attacker would: probing authorization logic, chaining workflow steps, and testing the specific business rules that make each application unique, on every release, not on a testing calendar.

The platform pairs this with API security through Bolt, cloud security posture management through Raider CSPM, container security, software bill of materials analysis, and infrastructure-as-code scanning, built around Scout, an LLM-powered agent trained specifically for this kind of testing.

“Scanners find what’s already known. Consultants find what they have time to look for once or twice a year. Neither is built for a team shipping new code every day,” said Trivedi. “We built Cyber Chief to test the way an attacker actually thinks, continuously, so growing companies stop finding out about their gaps from a customer’s audit team.”

Where this risk bites

The pattern in this data isn’t evenly distributed. It concentrates hardest on Series A and B SaaS companies, roughly 50 to 200 employees, that are actively pursuing enterprise customers or operating in regulated industries – exactly the companies where unpatched vulnerabilities carry the most immediate commercial cost and biggest risk to survival.

That’s because the stakes for this group aren’t abstract. Enterprise buyers don’t run their own pen tests before signing, they ask for evidence: a current security report, a recent assessment, proof the vendor’s application has actually been checked. For companies relying on annual testing, that report is often outdated or doesn’t exist by the time procurement asks for it, and the deal stalls waiting on it or produces a document nobody can fully stand behind.

“A vulnerability sitting in your codebase for eleven months isn’t a technical debt problem, it’s a business risk sitting on your balance sheet,” said Ayush Trivedi, Managing Director of Audacix , makers of Cyber Chief. “The companies in our data aren’t reckless. They’re moving fast, which is exactly what makes a once-a-year report the wrong evidence to hand an enterprise buyer asking ‘is this safe right now.'”

Cyber Chief was built to close that specific gap: agentic testing that runs on every release, so the report a growing company hands an enterprise prospect reflects the application as it exists today, not as it existed eleven months ago.

“Traditional security solutions make B2B SaaS companies choose two out of speed to market, robust security and high quality. Cyber Chief’s MAP framework ensures that those same companies have options and are not forced to choose between the devil and the deep blue sea,” says Mr Trivedi.

Modern AppSec Built for What Annual Penetration Test Reports Miss

The 91% figure in this data isn’t a testing-frequency problem alone, it’s a testing-method problem. Scheduled manual pen tests and automated scanners both have blind spots.

Scanners flag what matches a known pattern; they don’t understand what a given application’s workflows are supposed to do, so they can’t tell when a user is doing something they shouldn’t be able to do. Manual testers can catch that, but only for the version of the application that existed on the day they looked at it.

Cyber Chief was built to close both gaps at once. Its agentic penetration testing evaluates business logic, authorization flows, workflow abuse, and privilege escalation risk the way a human tester would, but on every release instead of once a year, so the evidence a growing company hands an enterprise buyer is never eleven months stale.

Every finding comes with video and image evidence, plus remediation guidance built into the workflow engineering teams already use, so fixing what’s found doesn’t mean waiting on an external consultant to explain it first.

That’s the shift this data points to: not more testing, but testing that keeps pace with how fast-growing software teams actually ship.

About Cyber Chief

Cyber Chief, built by Audacix, is an agentic application security platform built for high-growth B2B SaaS teams. It combines continuous, agentic AI penetration testing with API security, cloud security posture management, container security, software bill of materials (SBOM) analysis, and infrastructure-as-code scanning, giving fast-shipping engineering teams enterprise-grade security without slowing down releases. Learn more at CyberChief.ai .

Run a free Express Scan on your application or get your application security score including personalised recommendations about how to uplift your application security immediately (it only takes 4 minutes). Media inquiries may be directed to media@audacix.com