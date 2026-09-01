Crown Introduces the Global Marketing Partner Model, Giving Tech Startups a Full C-Level Marketing Team at the Cost of One Hire

Crown , a global marketing partner working with technology companies across SaaS, MedTech, FinTech, Consumer, and AI, today introduced the wider rollout of its “Global Marketing Partner” model, an alternative to the fragmented agency and freelancer setup that many early stage companies rely on. The model combines Fractional CMO leadership with a proactive marketing execution team under one contract, giving startups a single partner responsible for strategy, creative, campaigns, and marketing execution.

Most founders run marketing through six or seven separate vendors at once: a branding agency, a website agency, a paid-media agency, a freelance designer, a video team, an SEO shop, and a PR contact. Each owns a slice of the work. No single party owns the pipeline number. Crown was built to close that gap by placing one team, under one contract, accountable for one number.

Crown’s model is designed for B2B technology startups from Pre Seed through Series A that need marketing leadership without building a full department internally. The company combines executive marketing guidance with specialists who can move from planning into execution across multiple functions, allowing strategy and implementation to operate as one process.

“A founder does not need another agency. They need the missing seat at the leadership table,” said Erez Menache, Founder and CEO of Crown. “We do not take briefs and hand back deliverables. We sit in the room, own the strategy, and run the execution beneath it. We also tie our success to the company’s growth. If the company does not grow, there is no marketing budget to protect. That math is what earns trust.”

A Full Marketing Department At The Cost Of A Single Hire

The fragmented model is expensive in ways that never appear on an invoice. Building the conventional in-house alternative costs more still: by Crown’s analysis of fully-loaded cost, a senior marketing leader plus the specialist team and tooling around them runs between 390,000 and 890,000 US dollars a year.

“For the price of one employee, a company gets a complete marketing team,” Menache said. “The comparison people should make is not agency versus agency. It is a full department under one roof versus one salaried hire who then has to build and manage everything else.”

The leadership component comes through Crown’s Fractional CMO model, which integrates senior marketing guidance into a company’s leadership team without the overhead associated with an employed executive. The CMO function works alongside the execution team to align marketing and sales, establish priorities, and support growth as the company scales.

Strategy And Execution, Never One Without The Other

The model runs on one rule: strategy first, then execution, always both. Crown maps how a specific buyer actually makes decisions and builds every asset against that map, rather than guessing at what a buyer says they want. The approach draws on pattern recognition from dozens of global companies across multiple industries and adapts to each company’s stage, from Pre Seed through Seed to Series A.

Crown’s process begins with understanding the company’s market, buyers, and positioning before translating those insights into a go to market strategy with defined KPIs. From there, strategy, creative, and campaigns are executed under one team. Performance is then measured against pipeline and revenue, with the process adjusted as the company grows.

The execution team provides a full marketing stack under one roof, connecting strategy through execution so that marketing activity remains aligned with the company’s growth objectives.

Availability

Crown works with technology companies globally. More information is available at crown-adv.com , and updates are available through Instagram . For inquiries, contact Crown at office@crown-adv.com .

About Crown

Crown is a global marketing partner for B2B technology startups, providing Fractional CMO leadership and a proactive marketing execution team under one roof. The company works with technology businesses across SaaS, MedTech, FinTech, CyberTech, Consumer, Mobility, Beauty Tech, and AI, adapting its model to each company’s growth stage. Crown operates under one team, one contract, and one number, and measures its own success by the growth of the companies it serves.