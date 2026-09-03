Boutique Consultancy Challenging the Status Quo In the AI Era, with Project Advisory Group at the Forefront

Artificial intelligence is reshaping professional services faster than any technology before it, and project consultancy in Australia is no exception. As the market shifts, Project Advisory Group (PAG) is leading a new category of firm: a boutique consultancy that has entirely left the leverage model behind.

“We are not a smaller version of a big firm,” said PAG Co-Founder and Managing Partner Val Matthews. “We are a different breed: a consultancy that drives client-led products and services, with senior practitioners rather than pyramids on every engagement.”

PAG is a technology-led services organisation that builds and deploys platforms, including AugmentAI, an AI knowledge and capability platform; Scale, the first innovation management platform, and other leading-edge platforms. The firm specialises in project and programme management, project controls, digital transformation, and AI advisory across aviation, infrastructure, defence, national security, government, and private equity.

The distinction shows up in delivery. Clients receive proven proprietary platforms and the expertise to deploy them, rather than generic frameworks. A human-centred approach to technical challenges is embedded in the PAG operating model. The result is faster mobilisation and a shorter path to outcomes than pyramid-staffed engagements can offer.

PAG’s growth illustrates a broader split in the professional services market: on one side, the traditional hours-based Big 4 leverage model; on the other technology-led and outcomes-based boutiques .

The data behind that split is stark. Commonwealth spending on consultants tripled between 2010 and 2020 to more than $1 billion a year, and in 2021-22 the five largest consultancies amassed some $2 billion in government contracts. The Australian Senate’s 2024 inquiry into the consulting industry found that Australia’s spending on consultancy services is proportionally greater than that of any other country. It concluded that the increased reliance on the largest firms had limited the public service’s capability growth, given rise to serious conflicts of interest, and raised genuine questions about transparency and value for money.

The market has since corrected sharply. Department of Finance figures show federal contracts with the largest consulting firms fell from $2.5 billion across more than 2,300 agreements in 2021-22 to $1.86 billion across fewer than 1,400 in 2024-25, with the value of Big 4 contracts alone dropping by more than $800 million over three years.

Buyers in government and the private sector are no longer purchasing headcount; they are purchasing accountability, senior expertise, and demonstrable outcomes. PAG was built on that model from day one, and with a national footprint spanning Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Auckland, its trajectory suggests clients increasingly agree.

“The leverage model bills you for juniors learning on the job,” Matthews said. “The technology-led model gives you tooling we have already proven, run by people who have delivered the programmes themselves. One of those is defensible. The other is habit.”

The awards record backs this model. Project Advisory Group was named Asia-Pacific Project Controls Consultancy of the Year in both 2025 and 2026, received Innovation of the Year for AugmentAI, was recognised as Most Trusted Digital Transformation Consultancy 2026, and Val Matthews earned the Excellence in Digital Project Management award at the Australian Enterprise Awards 2026.

“Clients stopped asking us how many consultants we could field. They started asking what we could actually change,” Matthews said. “That question is the end of the traditional Big 4 model.”

To learn more about Australia’s leading boutique project consultancy, visit the Project Advisory Group website or connect with PAG on LinkedIn . The firm’s mantra, “start small. think big,” demonstrates its commitment to proving value early, then scaling transformation and innovation across every client engagement.