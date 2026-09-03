DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Yoga India Foundation expands access to teacher training in Rishikesh

ByEthan Lin

Sep 3, 2026

Yoga India Foundation expands access to teacher training in Rishikesh

Yoga India Foundation, a yoga school located in Rishikesh, India, has announced a seasonal initiative to make its 200 hour Yoga Teacher Training in India and 300-hour yoga teacher training programs more accessible to aspiring teachers worldwide. As part of this initiative, the school is offering a limited-time 35% reduction in tuition fees for selected course dates, aiming to lower financial barriers for students who wish to study yoga in its traditional setting.

Yoga India Foundation expands access to teacher training in Rishikesh

The announcement comes as the school marks over 12 years of welcoming international students to its campus, situated approximately 100 meters from the Ganges River at the foothills of the Himalayas and near the Rajaji Tiger Reserve. The fee reduction applies to both the 200-hour and 300 hour yoga teacher training in India courses, which are designed to provide comprehensive education in yoga practice, philosophy, and teaching methodology.

Program structure and curriculum

The 200-hour yoga teacher training is an immersive program that provides a foundation in yoga practice and teaching. The curriculum includes asana practice, alignment, pranayama, meditation, yoga philosophy, anatomy, teaching methodology, and practical skills for guiding yoga classes. The 300-hour program is intended for practitioners who already have foundational training and wish to advance their knowledge and teaching skills.

Yoga India Foundation emphasizes that yoga teacher training in India goes beyond physical postures, encouraging students to explore yoga as a complete way of life. The training includes opportunities for personal practice, study of traditional principles, and understanding how yoga can support balance in daily life.

Student support and campus amenities

The school provides a supportive residential environment for students, including accommodation and freshly prepared vegan and vegetarian meals inspired by an Ayurvedic diet. Airport pickup assistance is available for international students, helping to ease the transition from arrival in India to reaching Rishikesh.

With more than 12 years of experience, Yoga India Foundation has hosted students from more than 90 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Israel, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Japan, and Singapore. Its curriculum integrates asana, pranayama, meditation, yoga anatomy, applied Ayurveda, and the school’s Emotional Blockage® Treatment technique, preparing graduates to teach with both traditional depth and internationally recognized certification.

Commitment to accessibility

The fee reduction is part of the school’s broader mission to make yoga education more accessible to a diverse range of students. By lowering the cost of training, Yoga India Foundation aims to support individuals who may otherwise be unable to pursue a yoga teacher training in Rishikesh certification. The initiative reflects the school’s belief that the transformative benefits of yoga should be available to all who seek them.

Prospective students interested in the reduced tuition are encouraged to visit the school’s website for details on eligible course dates and application procedures. The offer is available for a limited time, and spaces are expected to fill quickly.

About Yoga India Foundation

Yoga India Foundation is a yoga school in Rishikesh, India, where students from around the world come to learn, practice, and experience yoga more deeply. The school has welcomed international and Indian students for over a decade, offering programs that combine structured yoga education with mindful living and connection with nature.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

WaihuiLab Launches Chinese-Language Forex Education and Independent Broker Review Platform
Sep 3, 2026 Ethan Lin
Trainocate Malaysia Expands ISC2 Cybersecurity Pathways to Address National Cyber Talent Shortfall
Sep 3, 2026 Ethan Lin
Invitation from Nanchang, Jiangxi! Call for Exhibitors for 2026 Nanchang Aviation Industry Expo
Sep 3, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801