Yoga India Foundation expands access to teacher training in Rishikesh

Yoga India Foundation, a yoga school located in Rishikesh, India, has announced a seasonal initiative to make its 200 hour Yoga Teacher Training in India and 300-hour yoga teacher training programs more accessible to aspiring teachers worldwide. As part of this initiative, the school is offering a limited-time 35% reduction in tuition fees for selected course dates, aiming to lower financial barriers for students who wish to study yoga in its traditional setting.

The announcement comes as the school marks over 12 years of welcoming international students to its campus, situated approximately 100 meters from the Ganges River at the foothills of the Himalayas and near the Rajaji Tiger Reserve. The fee reduction applies to both the 200-hour and 300 hour yoga teacher training in India courses, which are designed to provide comprehensive education in yoga practice, philosophy, and teaching methodology.

Program structure and curriculum

The 200-hour yoga teacher training is an immersive program that provides a foundation in yoga practice and teaching. The curriculum includes asana practice, alignment, pranayama, meditation, yoga philosophy, anatomy, teaching methodology, and practical skills for guiding yoga classes. The 300-hour program is intended for practitioners who already have foundational training and wish to advance their knowledge and teaching skills.

Yoga India Foundation emphasizes that yoga teacher training in India goes beyond physical postures, encouraging students to explore yoga as a complete way of life. The training includes opportunities for personal practice, study of traditional principles, and understanding how yoga can support balance in daily life.

Student support and campus amenities

The school provides a supportive residential environment for students, including accommodation and freshly prepared vegan and vegetarian meals inspired by an Ayurvedic diet. Airport pickup assistance is available for international students, helping to ease the transition from arrival in India to reaching Rishikesh.

With more than 12 years of experience, Yoga India Foundation has hosted students from more than 90 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Israel, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Japan, and Singapore. Its curriculum integrates asana, pranayama, meditation, yoga anatomy, applied Ayurveda, and the school’s Emotional Blockage® Treatment technique, preparing graduates to teach with both traditional depth and internationally recognized certification.

Commitment to accessibility

The fee reduction is part of the school’s broader mission to make yoga education more accessible to a diverse range of students. By lowering the cost of training, Yoga India Foundation aims to support individuals who may otherwise be unable to pursue a yoga teacher training in Rishikesh certification. The initiative reflects the school’s belief that the transformative benefits of yoga should be available to all who seek them.

Prospective students interested in the reduced tuition are encouraged to visit the school’s website for details on eligible course dates and application procedures. The offer is available for a limited time, and spaces are expected to fill quickly.

About Yoga India Foundation

Yoga India Foundation is a yoga school in Rishikesh, India, where students from around the world come to learn, practice, and experience yoga more deeply. The school has welcomed international and Indian students for over a decade, offering programs that combine structured yoga education with mindful living and connection with nature.