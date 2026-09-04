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Decorating Elves Brings Hassle-Free Holiday Lighting Services to Greater Tampa Bay Homeowners

ByEthan Lin

Sep 4, 2026

A YouGov survey found that in 2025, 56% of Americans planned on putting up holiday lights and 70% wanted to go view them. Much of the holiday spirit is based on decor and the atmosphere, and it makes sense that holiday lighting can make a significant difference.

Many people are busy, though, and putting up holiday lighting requires more work and consideration than they’d think. Not only do they have to plan out which lights to use and where they go, but they also have to get up on a ladder multiple times to hang the lights up. Not every homeowner has the time, energy, or mobility to do so, yet they still want to add to the holiday spirit.

Decorating Elves is stepping in to help these homeowners in Tampa decorate their homes without worry or hassle. This company has over 20 years of experience and understands the importance of impressive holiday lights, both for households and their guests.

The lead designer and founder, Nick Schriver, has a background in Architecture and Landscape Design, so he understands exactly what it takes to make a home stand out in a neighborhood. Through illumination and lighting techniques, Decorating Elves can light up any property and carry out the homeowner’s wishes for a magical holiday experience.

This business ensures that all lighting is done in a safe fashion so that homeowners don’t have to worry about climbing on top of roofs to hang lights. In addition, the team uses LED and incandescent lights, as well as proven fixtures to make sure that they last through the entire holiday season. They’re designed to withstand the elements so they remain dazzling, and the company’s maintenance support gives homeowners peace of mind for months.

The holidays are already stressful enough, so local residents can relieve some of that burden by relying on the expert and licensed staff of Decorating Elves. This business uses a full-service approach, which covers not only the design, but also maintenance.

Homeowners won’t have to be concerned with taking the lights down, either. The staff will take care of that with post-holiday takedown services, which include storage of the lights, too.

Interested parties can contact Decorating Elves for a free quote and consultation. The company’s service area includes a large part of the Greater Tampa Bay area, such as Clearwater, Bradenton, Largo, St. Petersburg, and Tarpon Springs. It also has illumination services outside of the holiday season, in case homeowners or business owners have other lighting needs.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

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