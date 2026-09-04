MMDC Alchemy Announces Remember Your Miracles, a Signature 12 Week Program for Creating an AI Resilient, Burnout Proof Career and Passionate Life

What happens when the life you fought so hard to build no longer feels like your own?

For Junna Liao, Founder of MMDC Alchemy, that question emerged during a profound personal and health crisis that began with a sharp pain in her heart at 3 a.m. Years earlier, she had come to the United States from Hengyang, Hunan, China, with approximately $500 and built the kind of financial career she once believed would provide security and fulfillment. She eventually became Financial Planner of the Year for three consecutive years.

Then everything changed.

Her health crisis began an intense three-year journey of personal reinvention. After exhausting every resource available in the logical world, Junna turned to a higher power and made a promise: “If I am fortunate enough to be given my life back, I will create one miracle a day for the world.”

That promise became the foundation of MMDC Alchemy and the inspiration for Remember Your Miracles, a signature 12 week program designed to help high achievers create AI resilient, burnout proof careers and more passionate lives.

“Success taught me how to perform. Pain introduced me to myself. Healing taught me how to live. And now, my work is helping others stop performing their lives and start living them,” said Junna.

The program is designed for people whose lives look successful but no longer feel true. MMDC Alchemy helps clients reconnect with their values, talents, identity, and uniquely human strengths to create what comes next.

Reinvention in a Changing World

Artificial intelligence is reshaping how people work, communicate, create, and build careers. For MMDC Alchemy, becoming AI resilient means strengthening human capabilities that technology cannot replace, including leadership, emotional intelligence, judgment, creativity, adaptability, communication, and relationship building.

AI resilience also means recognizing transferable genius. As roles and industries evolve, professionals must identify the abilities they can carry into new opportunities rather than relying only on a job title or past career.

Remember Your Miracles helps clients understand what makes them unique, identify where those strengths can create value, and build confidence for a changing world of work.

For Junna, this perspective is personal.

“I came to America with $500 and a dream. I learned how to work hard, achieve, and survive. But no one teaches you what to do when the life you fought for no longer feels like home,” Junna said.

That question now guides her work with leaders, executives, entrepreneurs, and high achievers navigating career transitions, burnout, identity changes, and leadership growth.

The MMDC Alchemy Method

MMDC Alchemy’s 12 week program moves clients through four phases: Mystery, Mastery, Discovery, and Conscious Growth.

Mystery: Confusion Becomes Clarity. Clients examine the career and life they have built, exploring the experiences, beliefs, choices, and patterns shaping their results. Curiosity creates space for new possibilities.

Clients examine the career and life they have built, exploring the experiences, beliefs, choices, and patterns shaping their results. Curiosity creates space for new possibilities. Mastery: Awareness Becomes Personal Power. Clients develop tools to navigate fear, regulate energy, trust themselves, and make choices with greater clarity and confidence. The focus is on leading from intention rather than reaction.

Clients develop tools to navigate fear, regulate energy, trust themselves, and make choices with greater clarity and confidence. The focus is on leading from intention rather than reaction. Discovery: Possibility Becomes an Authentic New Direction. Clients reconnect with their values, passions, purpose, and zone of genius while exploring career, leadership, relationship, and life possibilities from a place of greater freedom rather than outside expectations.

Clients reconnect with their values, passions, purpose, and zone of genius while exploring career, leadership, relationship, and life possibilities from a place of greater freedom rather than outside expectations. Conscious Growth: Vision Becomes Sustainable Action. Clients integrate new ways of thinking, leading, communicating, and choosing into daily life, turning their vision into meaningful action through personalized systems and sustainable habits.

“Many successful people are not stuck because they lack talent, discipline, or ambition. They are stuck because the identity that created their success is no longer the identity that can carry them into their next chapter,” Junna said. “Burnout is not always caused by doing too much. Sometimes it is caused by doing too much of what is no longer true for you.”

When a $50,000 Goal Became a $1.6 Million Possibility

One client story captures MMDC Alchemy’s philosophy.

A 45 year old single mother came to Junna hoping to earn $50,000 more annually. Through their work together, she shifted from asking, “How can I get a raise?” to, “What am I capable of creating?”

Eight months later, she signed her first $1.6 million contract as an artist.

Junna says the talent and courage were already there. Coaching helped the client reconnect with her abilities and expand her sense of possibility.

Junna calls this connection between existing talent and transformational coaching “alchemy.”

The story reflects the program’s core belief: transformation is not always about becoming someone new. It can mean recognizing and expressing abilities that were already within you.

Award-Winning Leadership and Career Reinvention Work

Junna Liao is an ICF Professional Certified Coach and Energy Leadership Index Master Practitioner with more than 2,200 coaching hours supporting over 600 leaders and high achievers. Her work has been featured by iPEC Coaching and in media including ABC.

In 2026, Best of Best Review named her Best Executive and Leadership Coach for Midlife Career Reinvention in the United States .

Through MMDC Alchemy, Junna helps professionals navigate career transitions, leadership growth, identity shifts, and changing definitions of success.

Remember Your Miracles

The Remember Your Miracles program brings MMDC Alchemy’s philosophy into a structured 12 week experience for high achievers ready to examine what comes next in their careers and lives.

Alongside the program launch, Junna’s upcoming book, Remember Your Miracles, is available for presale. The book invites readers to reflect on the experiences that shaped them and consider how difficult chapters can become sources of wisdom, purpose, and possibility.

“A miracle is not always a dramatic event. Sometimes it is a woman remembering her voice. A leader choosing peace. A person realizing they are allowed to want more than a life that merely looks successful,” Junna said.

Information about the Remember Your Miracles program and MMDC Alchemy’s coaching services is available at mmdcalchemy.com . Professional updates are shared through Junna’s LinkedIn profile . For coaching, speaking, media, or book inquiries, contact support@mmdcalchemy.com .

A Different Measure of Success

MMDC Alchemy’s announcement reflects a changing definition of success for professionals navigating shifts in work, leadership, family life, and personal priorities.

“For years, I thought strength meant pushing through. I now know real strength is having the courage to pause, tell the truth, and choose a life that does not require you to abandon yourself,” Junna said. “I do not coach people to become more impressive. I coach them to become more free.”

The company’s approach encourages people to consider change before a crisis forces it. A new chapter can begin with an honest conversation, a courageous decision, or a willingness to reconsider what success means.

The goal is not to return to who someone once was. It is to understand who they are becoming and create a life that feels like their own.

About MMDC Alchemy

MMDC Alchemy is a Silicon Valley-based coaching and leadership development company founded by Junna Liao. It helps high-achieving professionals, leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs navigate career reinvention, prevent burnout, and create purposeful, AI-resilient lives. Its mission is to create one miracle a day by helping people remember their own.

Learn more at mmdcalchemy.com or contact support@mmdcalchemy.com.